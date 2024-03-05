Building an intelligent, modern, sustainable enterprise

Accelerate your SAP transformation with IBM and AWS

SAP is the nerve center of business operations. 77% of the world’s transactional revenue touches an SAP system, and 92% of the Forbes Global 2000 companies use SAP. 

The myriad benefits of having operations in the cloud is driving companies to accelerate their SAP move to cloud.

SAP transformations are complex. For IT leaders, the choice of expert advisor and infrastructure partner is among the most strategic decisions to be made.

In this report, you’ll learn:

  • What are the complexities with SAP move to cloud
  • How expert partners can drive next generation SAP innovation
  • and Why businesses rely on IBM and AWS for SAP transformation.

Download the full report now for more.

