VMware Explore 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen
Stay up to date with all the news and announcements from VMware Explore 2024 in our live coverage
Welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of VMware Explore 2024. We’ve got a busy few days ahead of us here in Barcelona, starting with the opening keynote session at 9am CET.
This morning we’ll hear from Broadcom CEO, Hock Tan, along with Broadcom CTO, EMEA Joe Baguley, Broadcom Global Head of AI & Advanced Services Chris Wolf, and Broadcom VP of Products Paul Turner. They’ll no doubt take us through all the latest announcements at the firm, which is a subsidiary of Broadcom.
This keynote’s theme is ‘Shaping the Future of Cloud & AI Innovation’, and the execs will likely discuss VMware’s position in the current tech landscape. It’s no secret VMware has had a tumultuous year following the Broadcom acquisition, so it will be interesting to see how the firm positions itself today.
While you’re waiting, why not check out some of ITPro’s previous coverage of VMware:
VMware needs to win back trust – and VMware Explore Barcelona 2024 is its chance to do so
Is a VMware exodus looming? Disgruntled customers are actively seeking alternative providers or exploring open source options in the wake of Broadcom’s acquisition
A lot rests on this year’s VMware Explore conference - the firm needs to muster a confident push behind its message and offerings if it wants to stifle customer unrest in the wake of the Broadcom acquisition.