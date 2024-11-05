VMware Explore 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of VMware Explore 2024. We’ve got a busy few days ahead of us here in Barcelona, starting with the opening keynote session at 9am CET.

This morning we’ll hear from Broadcom CEO, Hock Tan, along with Broadcom CTO, EMEA Joe Baguley, Broadcom Global Head of AI & Advanced Services Chris Wolf, and Broadcom VP of Products Paul Turner. They’ll no doubt take us through all the latest announcements at the firm, which is a subsidiary of Broadcom.