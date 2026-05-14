Unlocking Business Value from Cloud to Client
As AI shifts from experimentation to a board-level imperative, this eBook guides business leaders on scaling technology to deliver measurable ROI.
The document outlines the strategic advantages of an open ecosystem, which fosters innovation freedom and prevents costly single-supplier constraints. Practical best practices are shared to help leaders coordinate technology capacity with growth targets and track clear time-to-value metrics.
Download the eBook to learn how AMD’s end-to-end solutions provide the choice and flexibility needed for today’s intelligent, resilient enterprise
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