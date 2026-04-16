Empowering platform teams: How to do cloud right with The Infrastructure Cloud

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Empowering platform teams: How to do cloud right with The Infrastructure Cloud
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

This white paper outlines a best-practice framework for enabling platform teams to drive successful cloud adoption and scalable operations. It addresses persistent challenges organizations face with cloud complexity, cost, security, and fragmented tooling. The document advocates for standardized workflows, automation, and a platform-as-a-product mindset to unify infrastructure and security lifecycle management through a common control plane.

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