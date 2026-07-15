The legacy of cloud investment and how organisations can manage workloads more effectively

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The legacy of cloud investment and how organisations can manage workloads more effectively
(Image credit: Redcentric)

During the 2010s, many organisations rushed to adopt the public cloud, often without a clear strategy for where workloads should sit. Since then, IT and business leaders have recognised that while public cloud is the right choice for some applications, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. With AI placing new demands on infrastructure, making the right workload decisions has become even more important.

In this special edition of the IT Pro Podcast, brought to you in association with Redcentric, we explore the role of private cloud in effective workload management and how organisations can make more strategic decisions about where their applications belong.

Speakers: Darren Adcock, Senior Product Manager for Cloud, and Paul Jenner, Senior Technical Architect.

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