1Password breach: Company confirms customer data was stolen in recent attack, but vaults are still secure
Customers are advised to remain vigilant for potential phishing attacks in the wake of the 1Password breach
1Password has revealed customer information was stolen following a recent breach of internal systems.
In an advisory published 25 November, the password manager said it began an investigation into a compromised employee GitHub account on 19 November. The subsequent probe found a threat actor used the account to “access source code and push malicious code to backend services”.
The company said this enabled the actor to download “administrative data pertaining to customers”.
Data compromised in the breach included:
- Customer names
- Email addresses
- Account metadata
1Password noted that public keys and Secure Remote Password protocol parameters were also accessed by the threat actor. The company emphasized that neither of these have an impact on user security or can be used to gain access to accounts.
Customer vault contents were not accessed by the attacker, 1Password added.
“Your vault data, the items in them, and the keys that protect them are safe and were not affected,” the company said. “1Password does not have access to your password or secret keys.”
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“You trust us with some of the most sensitive information you have. 1Password is designed so that a breach of our systems can’t expose your vault contents. Your vault secrets are encrypted with keys that only you hold, so we can’t access them, and neither can an attacker who gets into our servers.”
1Password urges users to remain vigilant
After discovering the breach, 1Password said it took a series of actions to mitigate potential risks for customers, including disabling the compromised GitHub account.
The company also revoked and rotated internal credentials which may have been exposed and “tightened” internal GitHub, CI/CD, and endpoint security controls.
Independent security experts have also been brought into conduct a full investigation to establish and validate the company’s containment and remediation practices.
While 1Password appears confident it successfully contained and remediated the breach, the company has warned users to remain vigilant for potential social engineering attacks.
With access to user email addresses, threat actors could target affected users in phishing campaigns, it warned.
“Be cautious about phishing attempts in the form of unexpected emails, texts, or calls that mention 1Password, invitations, or account recovery attempts,” the advisory reads.
“1Password will never contact you to ask for your account password or Secret Key,” it added. 1Password also advised customers to only enter these within the official app or website.
Users that suspect they have been targeted in a phishing attack are urged to contact the company.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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