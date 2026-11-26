EU bets €50 billion on quantum sovereignty
Europe's Quantum Act will include an equity fund to boost the region's tech sovereignty
The EU wants to set up a €50 billion fund for quantum computing startups to help it compete with the US and China in the nascent technology.
The European Commission has drafted a proposal to set up an equity financing fund to help the region take the lead in developing quantum technologies by 2030, which includes targeted funding competitions such as Grand Challenges to use quantum computing to address errors and navigation without satellite.
Alongside the sovereign tech equity fund (STEF), which is worth €50bn, the Quantum Act also calls for a common EU framework to boost research, support companies scaling, and address issues like security, in particular helping companies prepare for post-quantum cryptography (PQC).
The aim is "create conditions for companies to develop and grow in Europe," the EU noted – an idea reiterated by Henna Virkkunen, executive vice president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy.
"We want quantum technologies developed in Europe to be manufactured here and used here," Virkkunen reportedly told journalists. "The good news is that Europe starts from a position of real strength here ... We have also a very thriving industrial base with one third of all quantum startups located in Europe."
The legislation remains a draft, with further details to be considered by the European Parliament and council.
Quantum sovereignty plans
The move comes amid wider concerns about sovereignty across Europe, in particular around the cloud, data centers, and AI, with the EU laying out plans to digital independence over the summer.
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"With the Quantum Act, we are putting in place the key elements to turn our world-class quantum research into industrial capacity, strengthen critical supply chains and prepare for the cyber risks linked to quantum computing," Virkkunen said in a statement.
"Europe has already built strong foundations in quantum; now we must turn them into industrial scale, resilient supply chains and secure deployment."
Will the funding work?
The €50bn in funding would be significant for the industry. Indeed, Reuters noted that public funding for quantum technologies in Europe topped €8.6bn last year with €1.1bn in private funding.
By contrast, US public funding was €5.3bn but private investment added €7bn, while China posted €13.6bn in public investment.
That suggests the STEF fund could have a meaningful impact if delivered quickly, with one tech company saying it showed Europe has finally understood that tech is "increasingly winner takes most".
"That means laying the groundwork for a global champion with deep European roots to emerge," Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob told Reuters. "This act is a meaningful step in that direction. The question now will be how fast this capital can be deployed to build up momentum."
Too little too late on quantum security?
One of the concerns posed by quantum technology is breaking existing encryption systems, which the EU Quantum Act hopes to address.
"It also foresees the possibility for the Commission to impose stronger requirements to accelerate the transition to post-quantum cryptography, if technological advancements require to do so," the EU notes in a document on its website.
"Preparation needs to start before such computers become available, because migration takes time and data requiring long-term confidentiality may already be collected for later decryption."
Jason Soroko, senior fellow at Sectigo, said that despite this funding it could be too little, too late.
"Harvest now, decrypt later means the quantum threat has already started," Soroko said. "Europe's Quantum Act is a first step, but its security obligations largely focus on public procurement, leaving most private organisations without a mandate to act."
"Organizations should not wait for legislation to catch up. Anything that must remain confidential into the 2030s is already exposed to harvest now, decrypt later attacks,” he added.
Robert Hann, global VP of technical solutions and Centre of Excellence at Entrust, said the message is clear for businesses: start preparing now.
"The EU Quantum Act is a positive step towards making Europe’s digital infrastructure more resilient," Hann said. "By setting clearer milestones for the move to post-quantum cryptography, it gives organisations a better idea of what they need to do and when."
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Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
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