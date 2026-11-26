ICS.AI taps Kyle Burke to lead Wales expansion
The AI provider said it will recruit up to 15 new staff to support Welsh authorities adopting AI
ICS.AI has announced the appointment of Kyle Burke as digital and AI transformation leader, marking the company's official expansion into Wales.
Burke will work across the UK with a particular focus on developing the public sector AI specialist’s Welsh operations, strengthening relationships with local authorities and helping public sector organizations adopt AI.
The company said it also plans to recruit up to 15 people to strengthen support for the increasing number of Welsh public sector organizations adopting AI.
Burke will spearhead the development of operations, leveraging his extensive strategic leadership and public sector delivery expertise. Previously, he served as director of AstraZeneca’s global IT, digital services division, as well as Agile digital services leader at CGI.
ICS highlighted his experience of leading complex global digital transformation projects and building enterprise-wide capabilities, strengthening organizational performances, and delivering improvements to the customer experience.
In an announcement, ICS.AI CEO Martin Neale said there lies an “enormous opportunity” to modernize local government and public services in Wales.
“Kyle’s experience across government and enterprise AI will strengthen the support we can offer councils as they introduce new ways of working,” he said.
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“By establishing a dedicated presence in Wales, we’re building on that work, investing in local talent and giving councils access to the expertise they need to turn AI ambition into practical results.”
Establishing dedicated operations in WalICS.AI said its Welsh expansion marks the latest phase in its drive to help public sector organizations leverage AI to deliver more accessible and efficient public services.
The company has already been working with Pembrokeshire County Council, introducing new AI capabilities to improve access to services and reduce administrative pressures, whilst supporting residents in both Welsh and English.
As part of the expansion, up to 15 new staff will join ICS’ books, with roles spanning AI adoption, consultancy, and technical leadership.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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