A slew of credit unions in Ireland have been hit by data breaches after a Belfast-based IT provider suffered a cyber attack, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of customers.

The provider, Wellington IT, is a specialist MSP catering to the credit union sector in Ireland, and offers a range of services including transaction processing software, cloud infrastructure, and Open Banking architecture.

According to reports, the attacker was able to exploit an unspecified vulnerability in Wellington IT’s environment to access details of credit union members’ payees, including names, sort codes, IBANs, BICs, and addresses.

Around 40 credit unions based in the Republic of Ireland have been impacted by the incident, according to Robert Troy, Irish Minister of State for the Department of Finance, with some Northern Irish credit unions also thought to be potentially affected.

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The figure represents roughly a quarter of Ireland’s 172 total credit unions, which are member-owned financial institutions that provide similar services to banks.

Speaking to Irish public broadcaster RTÉ, Troy said that although investigations into the breaches are ongoing, no credentials are thought to have been accessed, and no financial losses by credit union members have currently been uncovered.

IT provider criticized for response

Wellington has drawn particular criticism for the delay in alerting customers to the breach, which occurred in early October, although CEO Colin Mitchell has stated that impacted customers were notified as soon as the potential risk was confirmed.

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"We recognize the importance of this matter to our customers and their members and are treating it with the utmost seriousness,” Mitchell said in a statement. "We remain focused on completing a thorough investigation and communicating directly with our customers as the investigation progresses.”

Troy called the delay a "major concern", and said he has asked the vendor for a meeting to discuss the reason behind it, stating that such a delay is "not acceptable".

Simon Harris, Ireland’s Minister for Finance and Tánaistem, the deputy head of government, said that both the Central Banks and Data Protection Commission are looking into the matter, which he said was “a sharp reminder of the modern reality countries face".

"The question is no longer whether organisations will face cyber attacks,” he said in a speech, “but rather ensuring they are sufficiently prepared to withstand and respond to them.”

The news comes alongside new guidance from UK financial regulators on cyber security for financial institutions, which includes the importance of auditing supply chain risks and downstream exposure.

Regulators also warned that responsibility for cybersecurity needs to sit with boards, who must have the capability to manage it.

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