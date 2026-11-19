UK financial regulators have published new cybersecurity guidance for banks, insurers, and other financial services providers, in a bid to strengthen the sector’s resilience to threats.

The guidance has been published in draft form by the Bank of England (BoE), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and is intended to provide clarification around how existing rules and requirements apply to cybersecurity, rather than adding new regulations.

Regulators said the advice is most likely to be relevant to “dual-regulated firms” - those governed by both the PRA in its role to oversee firms’ stability and the FCA in its capacity as a consumer watchdog – including banks, building societies, and insurers.

Payment institutions, electronic money institutions, and UK recognized investment exchanges were also advised to read and implement the guidance.

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“Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent, complex and dangerous,” said Katharine Braddick, CEO of the PRA and Deputy Governor at the Bank of England. “Regulators need confidence both that firms have strong cyber controls and that they can detect, contain and recover quickly from incidents. Today’s proposed guidance builds on latest understanding to help firms do that.”

Guidance targets resilience gains

The guidance comes amid a dramatic increase in attack volumes, the FCA said , with October 2026 representing the biggest month for cyber incidents reported to the body in the last year and a half.

Regulators also cited the impact of AI on cyber threats, as well as the potential future role of quantum computing in cybersecurity .

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The advice is focused on areas including governance, risk management, and threat response, all of which were identified by regulators as key deficiencies in terms of cybersecurity .

The Bank of England’s 2025 CBEST thematic review flagged insufficient detection as a common weakness, while insights from members of the FCA’s Cyber Coordination Group cited supply chain risks, vulnerability management, and AI oversight to be key factors.

What the new guidance means for financial institutions

Under the new guidance, firms are encouraged to deploy real-time monitoring, use zero trust and least privilege principles, and keep an up-to-date inventory of digital assets and dependencies.

They’re also urged to maintain an incident response and recovery plan. Regulators added that boards should ensure they have enough collective expertise to own responsibility for the cybersecurity strategy.

“The biggest change that this consultation could lead to is how organisations plan around the whole cycle for security,” said Phil Skelton, international business director at security firm eSentire.

“IT teams already know how important security is to their bank or institution, but they can face challenges in getting the necessary fixes applied in time. They need help to be proactive around those risks, and know what is really vulnerable, right now.”

“Banks have to work around the clock, so approaches like patching or mitigations often take a back seat to business priorities like serving customers. What this consultation will do is put the focus on protecting customers as much as supporting them to do business, and that approach will make a difference in the long run.”

“Technology moves fast, and so do cyber threats,” said FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi. “The financial sector has a crucial role in tackling those threats, including through products like cyber insurance.”

“Our response shouldn’t always be more rules. Firms have asked us for clarity about what good cyber resilience looks like. This guidance provides it, helping strengthen their resilience, protect clients and the services they rely on.”

The consultation on the new guidance is running until the end of February 2027.

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