Palo Alto Networks has announced plans to acquire Applied Compute for $4.5 billion, weeks after the AI training startup was valued at $3.25bn.

The deal between the security giant and the open-weight AI training company came as Palo Alto Networks' unveiled its quarterly results, with revenue up 39% from last year.

In a statement, Palo Alto Networks said it will embed Applied Compute's research team in its own to help boost AI security capabilities and pursue a hybrid open-closed model approach.

No large provider currently offers a mix of models securely, Palo Alto claimed, setting out its plans to be that company by enabling enterprises to mix open and closed models securely with compliance in mind.

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"Every enterprise is going to run a mix of open and closed models, and every one of those models needs to be secured," said Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks .

"Applied Compute has built the best post-training and inference platform we've seen, and its research team is exceptional. We saw that firsthand as a prospective customer, and our Unit 42 Frontier AI Assessment confirmed their strong security foundations."

He added: "Together, we will be a leading provider, helping customers train, adapt and deploy open models securely, whether in the public cloud or in their own sovereign environments."

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What you need to know about Applied Compute

Applied Compute was founded in 2025 by former OpenAI researchers Yash Patil, Rhythm Garg, and Linden Li, and helps companies customize and train open-weight AI models using their own business data.

Earlier this month, Applied Compute announced it had reached $100 million in annualised revenue run rate — just 18 months after founding — and raised $350 million in fresh funding, valuing the company at $3.25bn.

"We built Applied Compute with an exceptional team of AI researchers and engineers to make it easy for any company to train, serve, and improve proprietary models," Yash Patil, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Compute, said in a statement. " Joining Palo Alto Networks will put security at the center of all our products and accelerate our traction with the world's largest organizations."

Patil will become co-chief AI officer at Palo Alto when the deal closes.

"Applied Compute will continue to serve AI-native companies, digital natives and large enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks will bring the platform to its global customer base," the companies said in a statement.

Palo Alto's acquisition spree continues

The Applied Compute purchase is the latest in a long line of AI and AI-adjacent companies snapped up by Palo Alto Networks.

In April 2025, the security giant said it would buy Protect AI, followed by its $3.35bn acquisition of AI monitoring firm Chronosphere — as well as $25bn to snap up CyberArk .

This year, alongside Applied Compute, Palo Alto Networks has announced acquisitions of agentic endpoint security company Koi, AI gateway startup Portkey, and AI agent platform Console.

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