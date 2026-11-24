UK fashion retailer Next has warned that company data has leaked via a third-party breach, but stressed no customer data is at risk.

Next said the incident wasn't inside its own systems, but affected one of its third-party online suppliers, letting in "unauthorized access to certain benign data relating to Next," according to a company statement .

"For clarity, we are confident that Next's own systems have not been compromised and that this remains an incident affecting the supplier's environment," the statement added.

The company stressed that no customer data was leaked, adding that passwords, addresses and bank details were safe.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

"Our investigations are ongoing; however, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised," the company added in a statement. "The information affected is limited in nature and, based on our current assessment, cannot be used to facilitate fraud against our customers or Next."

Next hasn't revealed the name of the supplier that suffered the breach.

Next data breach response welcomed

Next has won praise from industry experts for its transparency in admitting the breach even though it was the result of a supplier, with industry stakeholders highlighting the retailer’s clear and candid communication on the incident.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Proactively disclosing a third-party supplier breach before the story breaks elsewhere, and being specific about what was and wasn’t accessed, is the right way to handle this," said Muhammad Yahya Patel, vCISO and cybersecurity advisor for EMEA at Huntress.

Donnan Mallon, threat intelligence analyst at Talion Cyber Security, welcomed Next's confidence that consumer data was safe. Customers should still remain vigilant, however, as previous incidents have shown breaches have the potential to spiral out of control.

"This is reassuring but it doesn't mean customers of Next should throw caution to the wind," Mallon added. "Breach forensics can quickly change situations, often unearthing that attacks are far more severe than initial assumptions."

The breach marks the latest in a series of incidents affecting British retailers over the last two years. Attacks on Harrods , Co-op , and M&S last year severely disrupted operations at all three.

Analysis found the latter two cost as much as £440 million in remediation costs and associated financial losses.

"Even if this attack does ultimately turn out to be minor, it represents another point in a continuing escalation of cyber attacks on the UK and global retail sector, a trend which has worried lawmakers and dented consumer confidence," said William Wright, CEO at Closed Door Security.

What customers need to know

The limited impact of the incident will be welcome news to UK consumers, according to Alan Simpson, field CISO at Rapid7. Simpson echoed Mallon’s comments on remaining vigilant, however.

"It's good news that Next has found no evidence customer data was taken," Simpson commented. "After the attacks UK retail has suffered recently, shoppers will be breathing a sigh of relief, but customers shouldn't drop their guard just yet."

Customers shouldn't have to take any action given their data wasn't leaked, but they should be wary of scams taking advantage of the publicity surrounding the incident.

"Threat actors will typically hijack on publicity surrounding attacks to target victims, so customers of Next should treat any updates on the attack with caution," Mallon noted, advising Next customers to get all updates directly from the retailer's own website.

Recurring supply chain concerns

Businesses should be aware of the risk of supply chain attacks , with one report suggesting as many as 30% of breaches were linked to third-party incidents – double the year before.

Patel said the incident serves as another reminder of supply chain-related risks for businesses of all sizes, regardless of the industry.

"The data accessed wasn’t Next’s to control once it left their environment and landed with a third party," Patel said. "That gap between what a retailer knows about its own security and what it can actually guarantee about every supplier touching its data is the structural problem the whole sector is grappling with right now."

Addressing that challenge isn't simple, however, and Wright warned that “systemic” supply chain weaknesses will likely continue to impact firms.

“There’s no way for organizations to ensure all their partners are secure, and breaches of single firms can cascade across sectors depending on their market share and exposure."

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.