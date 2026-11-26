A security company lied about being able to decrypt ransomware, according to US lawmakers, and instead just paid the ransom.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has accused Colombian national Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar – the co-founder of a Florida-based security company – of claiming to be able to decrypt data that was being held ransom by cyber criminals.

Palacio Escobar's data recovery company claimed to never negotiate with criminals or pay the ransom, instead using "sophisticated" decryption technology.

However, the DoJ alleges he did not actually have a technical solution and merely paid off ransomware attackers to return the victim's data, charging more than the ransom and keeping the difference – which he used to buy several properties in Florida, the DoJ noted.

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"As alleged, the defendant preyed on ransomware victims by falsely marketing a solution he did not possess, secretly negotiating with cybercriminals, and profiting from the difference," said First Assistant US Attorney Charles C. Calenda for the District of Rhode Island, in a statement. "Businesses and individuals seeking to recover from a cyberattack should not be victimized for a second time by those they turn to for help."

The company isn't named by the DoJ, but security expert Brian Krebs points to six-year-old Florida based decryption company RansomwareHelp.com; that site is no longer operational. Palacio Escobar has been charged with three counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) both advise against paying ransoms in the event of a breach, saying there's no guarantee the data is decrypted or not leaked.

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Undercover operation

To unpick Palacio Escobar's alleged fraud, the FBI ran an undercover operation this summer, pretending to be a company caught out by ransomware.

Palacio Escobar's company told an undercover agent that it didn't negotiate with attackers.

Lawmakers alleged he did, however, paying $6,000 worth of Bitcoin to the hacker – who was also an FBI agent in this case – for the decryption key, before turning around and billing the agent posing as the victim $13,260.

"As alleged, Mr. Palacio Escobar is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, representing both himself and his company as experts in data recovery, when all the while he was paying the perpetrators of these ransomware attacks, under the guise of helping his clients," said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, in a statement. "Little did they know he was ripping them off."

Popular scam

Krebs reports that the co-founder of security firm Soteria, Paul Ihme, told him that back in 2024 he'd helped an accounting firm that had used RansomwareHelp after a Lockbit attack.

RansomwareHelp sent a bill for a whopping $438,880, claiming to have forensically configured the servers and decryption algorithms, running eight six-hour long processing cycles to decrypt the data.

But when actual professionals got involved, it became clear that RansomwareHelp was in fact attempting to negotiate with the LockBit criminals – who were annoyed and upped the price. In the end, the victim firm paid half of that ransom to get its data back.

The scam is similar to MonsterCloud , the founder of which was accused in October by the DoJ of billing his clients $19 million to decrypt their data, while actually paying ransoms totalling $8 million.

As in this case, it's alleged that Zohar Pinhasi had no technical ability at all to decrypt locked down data.

Over the summer, Angelo Martino was sentenced to 70 months in prison for a similar incident. Martino's DigitalMint incident response company conspired with the BlackCat ransomware group by sharing his own clients' negotiating position and strategy with the hackers to boost ransoms paid.

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