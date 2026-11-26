Amazon Web Services (AWS) ranks among the old guard of the cloud computing industry. As the leading hyperscaler by market share, one might expect it to be a cumbersome vessel, incapable of sharp manoeuvres in an era of rapid, AI-fueled change.

Yet at its annual conference in Las Vegas next week, the company has a prime opportunity to show it can still kick it and remain agile.

With AI providers such as Anthropic and OpenAI soaking up the limelight and competitors like Microsoft and Google vying for its crown, AWS will be hoping to articulate why it’s still the go-to cloud provider and, crucially, why its deep industry integration separates it from the pack.

So far across 2026, the numbers are promising. AWS’s third-quarter earnings report, published in October, shows it’s still a force to be reckoned with. Revenue came in at $45.98 billion, marking a 39% year-over-year boost and above analyst expectations.

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That growth rate marks the highest the company has recorded since the pandemic-era boomtime in late 2021, and takes its share of broader Amazon income to a record-breaking 23%.

AWS’s strength in the era AI rests on its reputation of reliability and scale, particularly in terms of its infrastructure offerings. As I reported in March, Amazon S3 turned 20 this year , and just three months prior AWS re:Invent 2025 saw a host of AI-infused features and capabilities rolled out.

April also saw a significant expansion in the form of Amazon S3 Files , which the company boasts is the “first and only cloud object store” built specifically for AI. A bold claim, but I’m expecting the company to put its money where its mouth is on this front during the opening keynote.

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Infrastructure-related constraints have been a recurring talking point at a string of conferences so far this year, including during my visit to NetApp Insight in late September. AWS will no doubt be keen to emphasize why its storage estate offers the scalability and flexibility for bullish AI-focused enterprises.

The Bedrock of AI innovation

It’s no secret that AWS was somewhat caught off guard by the advent of generative AI, and it certainly wasn’t alone in this regard. But the company’s sharp pivot in 2023 laid solid foundations in the form of Amazon Bedrock.

This framework offers enterprise customers the ability to pick and choose specific AI models, whether they’re in-house or through third-party providers like the aforementioned OpenAI and Anthropic – with whom AWS has been fostering ever-closer ties with over the last 18 months.

Bedrock still represents a key differentiator for AWS by giving customers a direct route to AI offerings. It’s a no-nonsense approach that provides users with flexibility and prevents them from becoming bogged down in an increasingly loud industry swamped by various AI offerings.

That same framework works with agents, which have rapidly gone from being the latest industry fad to delivering tangible use-cases over the last 18 months. I expect we’ll see a lot of chatter coming from AWS on the Bedrock AgentCore service over the course of the three-day event.

SaaSpocalypse? What SaaSpocalypse?

AWS CEO Matt Garman has been highly vocal about the prospect of a looming SaaSpocalypse over the last 15 months, repeatedly casting doubt on the prospect of AI rendering popular software solutions obsolete.

That mania was sparked by AWS’s close partner Anthropic following the launch of Claude Cowork. The service provides users with domain-specific AI agents designed to automate tasks spanning areas such as marketing, finance, data analytics, and even the legal profession.

It’s safe to say that Garman hasn’t been convinced on this front, and AWS has even put its money where its mouth is on this front. During a May interview with Fortune, the AWS chief insisted that traditional software and agents can co-exist in harmony, with integration of the latter essentially acting as a force multiplier.

Garman’s confidence on this front came after sweeping changes to Amazon Quick, its desktop AI assistant which helps connect users working across disparate applications, tools, and data in their daily workflows.

As I noted at the time , AWS appears confident that this will be a boon for productivity, and Garman described Amazon Quick as a “huge business opportunity”. Updates on this front have been rather scarce since the big reveal in May, but I suspect we may hear more on this front at re:Invent.

Exactly how AWS plans to differentiate itself in the AI assistant space is up for debate, but what is clear is that it faces stiff competition in a very cramped marketplace.

I’ll be live on the ground for the duration of AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas next week. To keep tabs on all the big news, updates, and announcements, follow us on social media or subscribe to our newsletter.