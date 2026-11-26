Tech businesses are banking on AI to drive business transformation, but aren’t building the skills needed to support it, according to new research.

Hays’ 2027 Workforce Trends and Salary Report found that three out of four tech employers are investing in AI and automation as part of efforts to meet their top business priorities, which included accelerating transformation, reducing costs, and boosting productivity.

This investment is not being matched by training and skills development efforts, however, with just 38% planning to upskill staff to meet this need. Hays has warned that this “disconnect” may prove to be a hurdle in wider transformation projects.

“The good news is that business ambition remains strong with many organizations investing in technology and transformation,” said Tom Way, Hays CEO for UK and Ireland. “However, our findings point to a growing disconnect between technological ambition and investment in workforce capability.”

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“Businesses are betting on AI as a lever for growth while assuming their workforce will be ready to meet these ambitions at speed, simply because the technology is available. However, technology alone does not drive productivity gains.”

These organizations are also struggling to recruit the necessary external talent, with 50% saying AI, machine learning, or data science is the hardest capability to recruit.

Nearly half (42%), meanwhile, are struggling to find mid-level delivery talent.

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Across the wider organization, 89% of tech businesses reported experiencing skills shortages in the past year.

Upskilling in the AI era

A lack of investment in upskilling could make talent shortages more pronounced, and a Gartner report from earlier this year predicted that organizations who don’t prioritise AI upskilling will find themselves losing staff to competitors.

According to Hays’ survey, there are additional mismatches in how AI is affecting productivity. The results for the UK market as a whole found that 85% of individual employees that use AI reported productivity gains. Meanwhile, less than 10% of employers said that AI has had a significant effect on productivity.

This tallies with Accenture research from April , which found that for many businesses the impact of AI on day-to-day workflows is so far underwhelming.

A notable percentage of executives told the consultancy that removing it altogether would have “no material effect on their operations”.

AI readiness still lags

Elsewhere, Hays also found that AI readiness in the tech sector is still lagging, with less than 40% of tech employers saying they’re “highly prepared” for AI, and almost half noting that legacy systems are creating a barrier.

While AI tools are still a priority for many businesses, employees said they were actively seeking AI skills , with 66% of tech professionals saying that AI and automation is the skill they most want to develop, demonstrating a distinct demand for upskilling programmes.

“By underestimating the importance of developing future skills needs or the value of transferring valuable knowledge seasoned professionals have built up during their careers, businesses will fall short of their AI spend," Way added.

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