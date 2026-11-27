The risk of deepfake voice attacks is real and growing. According to Gartner, 41% of CISOs have reported social engineering attempts involving an employee phone call in the last year, with a further 36% seeing the same in a video call.

As deepfake voice attacks evolve, adversaries are using multiple channels to make requests appear legitimate. Earlier this year, Italian private bank Fideuram was reportedly defrauded of $108 million after a WhatsApp message impersonating the group CEO was followed by a call using an AI imitation of a lawyer’s voice.

In 2024, a LastPass employee narrowly escaped a similar fate after they reported receiving calls, texts and a voicemail from adversaries impersonating the CEO.

Also in 2024, UK engineering group Arup confirmed that an employee in Hong Kong was deceived by a video call featuring deep-faked senior colleagues. As a result,15 transfers were made, totaling £20 million.

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Easier to fake

As AI boosts attacker capabilities, voice is becoming much easier to fake. Audio is more convincing than video, and it’s cheap and quick to produce, with research by McAfee finding that three seconds is enough to make an 85% voice match.

Voice is proving particularly attractive to cybercriminals because it is “easier, cheaper, and faster to scale than convincing video”, according to Tristan Shortland, CTO at Infinity Group.

Voice is accelerating more quickly than video because it is “low cost and low effort”, agrees Tracey Hannan-Jones, information security consulting director at UBDS Group. “Convincing clones can now be built in seconds, through sample audio, using inexpensive and even free tools. These real-time capabilities mean that voice can be cloned live, during a call, so the attacker responds to questions as they're asked.”

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At the same time, content for deepfake voice attacks is freely available online as companies increasingly post social media videos and webinars.

“There is so much content available from senior leaders, via sources such as LinkedIn and published conference talks, podcasts, and webinars,” says Hannan-Jones. “These are all easy sources for cloning.”

Meanwhile, a growing number of as-a-service offerings mean the technology is available to attackers of all abilities. Cybersecurity company Recorded Future has documented criminals offering voice cloning services as early as 2023. “This type of model makes deepfake voice calls more accessible to lesser skilled attackers, driving both the volume and frequency of attacks,” explains Alexander Leslie, senior advisor at Recorded Future.

Developing technology

As attackers’ abilities grow, the effectiveness of deepfake voice is “increasing substantially”, says Erin Willis, director of scam prevention at the GSMA. She describes how synthetic identities can now “respond dynamically during a live conversation”, ensuring the whole call seems realistic and credible.

Adversaries might even include pauses and disruptions to make a call seem like it’s cutting out, as well as familiar background noises such as sirens, public address system announcements or crowd noises, according to Leslie. “Suddenly, the call seems like it’s taking place on a train or in a busy public place, adding to how convincing it is.”

Creating imperfections during the call, such as a loud background noise, can also make the hurried or hard-to-understand instructions of an attacker’s deepfake voice seem more plausible, he explains.

Deepfake voice attacks often target large companies with vast amounts of cash to lose. But in the future, AI could make tailored conversations cheaper to deliver. As a result, it will become more viable for attackers to use deepfake calls against lower-level targets such as smaller suppliers and regional finance teams, says Leslie.

Hannan-Jones predicts adversaries will start to use voice more often in hybrid attacks, alongside video and chat. “For example, a WhatsApp message, then a call, then a 'confirming' email, all from the same fake persona. These will be delivered through automation at scale, with cheaper tooling reaching less skilled criminals.”

Mitigating risk

Experts say technology is not yet sophisticated enough to always accurately and consistently detect deepfakes. It’s therefore important that companies implement policies to help limit the impact of such attacks.

To avoid being caught out, firms should start with basic controls. “Any requests involving money or access need to be verified,” says Willis. She believes adding in a second approver is important. “Agree a code or private-knowledge questions – this is how Ferrari caught an attempt to impersonate one of its executives,” she explains.

One of the “simplest, most effective steps” for protecting against deepfake voice calls is to build in secondary levels of approval for decision-making, concurs Leslie. This creates opportunity for “further consideration of call requests and to gain a second opinion”, rather than allowing action to be taken during the scam call or straight after it, he says.

Any request involving payments, new bank details or a multi-factor authentication (MFA) reset should be treated with “extreme vigilance”, especially if they arrive through unusual channels or out of normal hours, says Willis.

Technology defenses

Meanwhile, it won’t resolve the issue on its own, but technology “can definitely help”, adds Willis. She advises implementing “layered defenses” such as audio analysis or liveness checks. On the telecoms side, ensure AI anomaly detection is in place, she advises.

Leaders should look for voice calls that attempt to change the working rules and processes they are used to, says Leslie. “Requests to use a new phone number, exclude colleagues, conceal a transaction, change a beneficiary, or bypass account-recovery requirements all deserve extra scrutiny – and decisions shouldn’t be made off the back of one call.”

It’s best to assume that voice confirmation alone isn’t enough, says Willis. “The Arup employee followed what they thought was a legitimate instruction from a trusted person. In-built processes ensure that one convincing call can’t move money or give away compromising information.”

At the same time, it’s a good idea to try and reduce public exposure as much as possible. “We need to review how much executive audio is freely available before approving public appearances,” says Hannan-Jones.

In tandem, she advocates ensuring incident response playbooks are revisited regularly, with a deepfake scenario included in your tabletop testing.

Deepfake voice attacks can affect anyone, making it important that staff know what to look out for. Firms should therefore be arming employees with the power to push back if something doesn’t feel right, says Shortland. “Staff should be empowered to challenge unusual requests, even when they appear legitimate.”