How to Choose the Best MFA Methods

Not All MFA Is Equal: Here’s What You Need to Know

Ransomware and credential theft are on the rise, and legacy MFA is no longer enough to stop them. With so many options on the market, how do you know which approach is right for your business?

In this ebook, you’ll learn:

  • How MFA has evolved and why some methods fail against modern attacks
  • The tradeoffs between SMS codes, authenticator apps, hardware keys, passkeys, and biometrics
  • What matters most when balancing security, usability, and scalability
  • How to choose the MFA method that protects your enterprise today and prepares you for tomorrow
