How to Choose the Best MFA Methods
Not All MFA Is Equal: Here’s What You Need to Know
Ransomware and credential theft are on the rise, and legacy MFA is no longer enough to stop them. With so many options on the market, how do you know which approach is right for your business?
In this ebook, you’ll learn:
- How MFA has evolved and why some methods fail against modern attacks
- The tradeoffs between SMS codes, authenticator apps, hardware keys, passkeys, and biometrics
- What matters most when balancing security, usability, and scalability
- How to choose the MFA method that protects your enterprise today and prepares you for tomorrow
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
New developments in SASE: Post quantum cryptography and Protecting Generative AI
whitepaper
-
Holiday Readiness 2025: Maximize Revenue & Minimize Risk in Peak Season
whitepaper
-
Catching the Buzz on Coffee Shop Networking
whitepaper
-
3 Strategies to Modernize Applications and Build for What’s Next
whitepaper
-
Cut through the chaos and reduce software, cloud and licensing complexity
whitepaper
-
Destination AI
whitepaper
-
Destination AI: German
whitepaper
-
Destination AI: Spanish
whitepaper