BT has announced a new nationwide cyber resilience training scheme alongside a host of major tech industry players.

The Cyber Prepared UK initiative, which includes support from CrowdStrike, Google, Microsoft, Fortinet, Anthropic, and more, aims to drive cybersecurity capabilities for small businesses across the country.

As part of the move, the telecoms giant has committed to delivering more than 100,000 hours of cyber resilience-related training and upskilling courses by the end of 2028.

According to BT, these courses will help equip small businesses with the “knowledge and skills to protect against rising attacks”.

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Courses will begin early 2027, the company revealed, with optional online training schemes available to “fit in with the working lives of small business owners”.

“UK businesses are on the cyber frontline every day, facing ever more challenging threats. BT protects more businesses than any other network, and is stepping up to help every British small business to be cyber prepared, with a national program offering a combination of realistic cyber-simulations and training,” said Jon James, CEO of BT Business.

BT targets national resilience gains

According to BT, the launch of the course will support the UK government’s cyber agenda, which aims to bolster national resilience and security capabilities.

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The move also comes amidst an escalating threat landscape, with recent analysis from the telecoms giant warning of a surge in AI-related security threats. Data published by BT alongside the announcement shows that malicious cyber scanning has risen by over 500% in the last 12 months.

Cyber criminals are increasingly leaning on the technology to probe businesses for weaknesses in their defenses and to identify potential vulnerabilities.

“Malicious actors are now generating a staggering 1.4 billion scans across the UK every day, as criminals increasingly use AI and automation to look for network weaknesses they can exploit to attack businesses,” the company said in a statement.

“BT is also now detecting approximately 28,000 active malicious scanners across its networks, an increase of one third since 2025.”

Inside the training schemes

Those participating in the scheme will go through “immersive attack simulations” designed to equip them with real-world skills when dealing with a cyber attack.

Training scenarios highlighted by BT include picking up on tell-tale signs of social engineering techniques , as well as how to respond to ransomware attacks .

“It will force them to make critical decisions under pressure, as the impact spreads across customers, finances, and operations,” BT explained.

All told, BT said the training schemes will help business owners better understand the impact of a cyber attack, how they could be exposed, and enable them to build a “practical action plan tailored to the vulnerabilities they have uncovered”.

Jonathon Ellison, director for national resilience and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) , welcomed the launch of the initiative as another positive step toward bolstering capabilities for small businesses.

“We are clear that any business with digital assets is a potential target for attackers - and small businesses are not immune. This is why it is important all businesses gain a Cyber Essentials certificate, demonstrating they have the basics in place,” he commented.

“We support practical action that helps businesses achieve this goal, as well as helping them know what to do should the worst happen.”

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