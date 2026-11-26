We’ve seen global networks consistently grow over the years. Over the past decade, the total amount of digital data generated has increased 110x, to 220 zettabytes annually. With the rise of cloud adoption, enterprise digitisation, and online services driving consistent growth, this growth isn’t surprising. For many operators, it’s been a consistent rise year on year that has been easy to account for.

However, AI has created a step change in that process. McKinsey reports that AI adoption has jumped from 50% to 88% in the past four years. Where previously operators could plan around organic growth, the rapid change of AI has impacted the pace of growth that the market is now seeing.

AI is a step change, not a disruption

AI has significantly accelerated bandwidth demand. The broader growth in compute that comes with AI has materially changed the scale of infrastructure needed. This then changes how traditional hubs respond and interact with this demand on the network.

In Europe, the network infrastructure has developed around key hubs - London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, and Dublin (the FLAP-D) - which are no longer enough to address AI’s demand. These locations will always be essential, but to avoid bottlenecks, networks are expanding their reach and establishing regional hubs. As a result, regions like Madrid and Milan are emerging as new hubs for data and connectivity.

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AI’s impact on networks is not causing traditional metros to decline and instead is an expansion of the existing hubs. For example, in London, 91% of incremental capacity was in Greater London rather than Central London. Power availability, land, and permitting are impacting where large-scale compute is delivered, causing key hubs to look further afield.

London is just one example - the underlying dynamic remains the same: increasing demand is making the map wider for network operators. Operators still need density, resilience and customer access - making FLAP-D hubs an ongoing focus. However, operators also need regional routes that connect peripheral data centre clusters, new compute campuses and adjacent metros back into those core hubs.

How infrastructure vendors are solving AI networking congestion

The change in how networks are built because of AI has a further impact on investment. Demand is there, making the scale of investment to meet that market need higher than ever before. These programs require tens, if not hundreds, of millions of pounds, meaning that operators cannot rely on the investment strategies used in the past.

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Speculative building is no longer a viable method, nor is overbuilding. In reality, the next phase of network growth that AI has brought about will come from operators collaborating - as well as competing - with one another. While this may seem like a contradiction, there is a viable way to strike a balance.

The best way to serve the market will be a combination of having a strong existing footprint and strict capital deployment. A strong asset base gives operators options such as existing routes to extend from and established data centre connectivity. These options allow operators to respond to new demand faster and with more precision.

This flexibility will not remove the need for more investment but will make it easier to identify the best way to deploy capital. Operators can focus on where investment will create the greatest value and avoid overinvesting. Disciplined investment is not simply about operators spending less but ensuring they avoid doubling up and increasing value. Sometimes, the best strategy will be to build, but other times it will be to acquire, lease, use wholesale, or work with a partner.

AI has shaken up the industry but not rewritten the rulebook. Instead, operators are having to review and examine how they deploy capital, engage with key hubs and - when suitable - collaborate with others in the market to optimise value. AI may have increased the level of demand, which has caused the market to change its approach, but the ultimate goal remains the same: deploying networks that are fast, efficient and cost-effective.