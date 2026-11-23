Business context remains one of the biggest barriers to successful AI adoption, according to research, and enterprises are severely lacking on this front.

In a new study from Experian, 85% of technology leaders surveyed said having the right business context will provide a “competitive advantage” in scaling AI development.

Business context refers to the various internal knowledge, processes, and information fed into AI applications. This represents the lifeblood that fuels AI systems and agents, enabling them to provide accurate answers to user queries, or in the case of agents, perform tasks efficiently.

Yet despite acknowledging the importance of business context, technology leaders said there’s still much work to do on this front. Only 17% of respondents said they give AI the context and data needed to support decisions.

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Only 14%, meanwhile, have “formal definitions and standards” for AI-ready data that are applied in their business.

Jonathan Westley, chief data officer at Experian for UK&I and EMEA, said improvements on this front will be vital if enterprises are to maximize their investment in the technology.

“The next phase of AI adoption will be defined by outcomes, not experimentation. Businesses want to see growth, faster innovation and better decision-making from their AI investments ,” he said.

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"Achieving that requires AI to understand the context in which decisions are being made. Organizations that can embed business context into their AI strategies will be best placed to unlock greater value, accelerate innovation and create lasting competitive advantage."

Business context bears ripe fruit

Figures from the Experian underline the potential impact of better business context in AI development. Nearly half (48%) of organizations that put this into practice recorded a “significant positive impact” on product development and AI innovation, the study noted.

That marks a stark contrast to organizations not prioritizing this domain, with just 32% reporting positive gains.

Crucially, Experian warned a lack of context for AI carries significant risks for enterprises, particularly in terms of compliance and efficiency. Almost 90% of respondents said they’d experience challenges such as inaccurate outputs.

IT leaders are aware of the risks and long-term benefits, however and One-in-ten respondents said they need to improve business context for AI within the next 12 months.

Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation at techUK, said the importance of AI context has grown significantly with the advent of AI agents, which require far deeper levels of business knowledge to work efficiently.

“As organizations increasingly integrate AI into everyday decision-making, the question is no longer just whether they have the data, but whether businesses of all sizes have the context needed to use AI well across deeper functions,” she said.

“As agentic systems take on greater responsibility, getting these foundations right will be central to building trust and delivering real value. The principles in this report offer a practical, actionable roadmap for leaders looking to scale AI with confidence.”

Recurring challenges

The study from Experian follows similar research from Alteryx on the challenge of business context . In an August survey, more than three-quarters (77%) of respondents said this is critical to producing relevant AI outputs.

More than half (53%) said that they struggle to incorporate context within AI systems used on a daily basis. Once again, respondents noted that a lack of context means AI applications end up producing false, generic outputs that have a negative impact on efficiency.

At the time, Andy MacMillan, CEO of Alteryx, said that scaling AI “requires more than better models” and urged enterprises to sharpen their focus on this domain.

“It requires making the business knowledge people use every day available to the systems making decisions,” he commented.

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