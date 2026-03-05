MacBook Neo: everything you need to know about Apple's £599 laptop
£599 for a MacBook? Meet Apple's MacBook Neo – which could disrupt education markets and rival Microsoft
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, a laptop running on its iPhone chip that comes in hundreds of pounds cheaper than its siblings at $599 (and £599 in the UK) – perhaps opening up the laptop market, in particular in education.
The Apple MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro, an ARM-based system on a chip that's currently seen in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Apple claims that MacBook Neo's A18 Pro is 50% faster at web browsing and three times faster at on-device workloads than existing PCs with the latest Intel Core Ultra 5.
There's two storage configurations: the default 256GB, and a 512GB edition for an additional $100/£100. Both versions feature the same 8GB of memory – and there's no RAM upgrade possible. Apple's other MacBooks all start at 16GB.
Asymco analyst Horace Dediu said on social media that the Neo's arrival was a "watershed event".
"First Mac with a mobile processor and the end of the disruptive arc of mobile computing," Dediu wrote. "From Motorola to Intel to Apple silicon M, now personal computing is an accessory to mobile computing. A sharp punctuation point."
MacBook Neo price targets rivals
John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said in a statement that the laptop had been "built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people," adding that the MacBook Neo "delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price."
And it's the price that's raising eyebrows, and that's no surprise given Apple has traditionally positioned its MacBook lineup as a "premium computing product," noted IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"With such a product, Apple is aggressively aiming to grow market share while expanding the ecosystem," Jeronimo said. "Lowering the entry barrier to the Mac means Apple can bring more users into its services and device ecosystem, particularly students and first-time Mac buyers."
Indeed, the price point makes it a compelling option to draw into the Apple ecosystem any Microsoft users tired of Windows as well as a viable alternative to Google Chromebooks in education, helped by an additional $100/£100 discount for schools.
Ernest Wong, the head of research at Baskin Wealth, said on social media: "Every kid is going to want this to replace their Chromebook at school."
The MacBook Neo's price is a big step down compared to Apple's other laptops, though they are much more powerful in terms of performance. Alongside announcing the Neo, Apple also updated its MacBook Pro models. The 14in MacBook Pro with M5 now features 1TB of storage; prices start from $1,699 (£1,699 in the UK). The 14in MacBook Pro M5 Pro starts from $2,199 while the 14in MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts from $3,599.
A closer comparison is the MacBook Air, which now features the M5 in a 13in version with 16GB RAM starting from $1,099 (£1,099 in the UK) – but that's still a step up from the MacBook Neo.
MacBook Neo specs and availability
Beyond the aforementioned A18 chip, 256GB and 512GB storage, and 8GB of RAM, the MacBook Neo claims 16 hours of battery life, and weighs in at 1.2kg.
The MacBook Neo features a 13in Liquid Retina display, 1080p HD camera, and uses Apple's Magic Keyboard, with the multi-touch trackpad available in the 512GB edition that costs an extra £100. The MacBook Neo is available in four colours: blush, indigo, silver and "a fresh new" citrus; translated, those are pink, blue, silver and yellow.
Ternus said: "It features a durable aluminium design in four beautiful colours; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a Magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad; and the intuitive and powerful features of macOS."
IDC's Jeronimo said the timing is intriguing, given it comes at a time of memory and storage shortages causing price increases across the market – meaning an entry-level laptop featuring less RAM could be a smart move. "By using a chip that has only been used on the iPhone and the iPad, the real question is not whether Apple can sell a MacBook at this price (because it will be one of the most sold Macs ever if they can deliver), but how it balances cost, performance, and brand positioning while maintaining the premium experience that defines the Mac," he added.
MacBook Neo preorders are already open and will be available from next week. Apple also unveiled updates to its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as the iPad Air and introduced the iPhone i17e.
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
How National Gas is shielding itself against cyber threats with Palo Alto Networks
Case study As one of the UK’s most critical organizations, National Gas is looking at a major overhaul of its cloud and on premises approach to cybersecurity
-
Trump makes AI firms pay for power
News Agreement with Big Tech and AI giants at the White House designed to keep electricity prices from increasing
-
Touchscreen laptops are always a bad idea – MacBook or otherwise
Opinion If the rumors of a touchscreen MacBook prove correct, it will kill my confidence in the brand
-
With the M5 iPad Pro, Apple has finally made a tablet that can replace your laptop
Reviews Still rocking the same design, but inside it's all change – and that is what makes the M5 iPad Pro so good
-
M5 MacBook Pro is a minor spec bump with increased GPU performance – but once again, the immense battery life is the standout feature
Reviews Literally looks the same as the M4 model, and only really a minor upgrade, but it is still a tremendous work machine
-
The Apple Mac Mini M4 is an affordable powerhouse that's perfect for any office desk – and it's also utterly adorable
Reviews A changed design, an M4 chip, and more value for money, this is probably the best mini PC available right now
-
The Apple MacBook Air 15in M4 is surprisingly affordable and also blue – but it doesn't last as long as the Pro
Reviews A great keyboard and super M4 power, but longer battery life can be found elsewhere
-
You will not believe the battery life on the Apple MacBook Pro 14in M4
Reviews A MacBook to outlast them all – the Pro comes with a cool design, intelligent features, and 20 hours of battery life
-
Apple’s ‘carbon neutral’ Mac Mini is small and compact, but packs a mighty punch with the new M4 chips
News With a pint-sized footprint only half the size of its M2 predecessor, the M4 and M4 Pro edition of the Mac Mini promises to bring an unprecedented size-to-performance ratio
-
Apple M3 MacBook Air 13.6in review: A lightweight wonder – but not much different to the M2 model
Reviews The petit MacBook offering is pleasingly thin and enjoyable to use, but there's better value for money in an older model