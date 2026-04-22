The Framework Laptop 13 Pro is the ultra-repairable laptop that lets you ditch Windows – and Copilot

Framework has announced a host of new products at its NextGen event in San Francisco, including an all-new modular Laptop, the 13 Pro, that might well be the answer to those tired of Windows and its non-negotiable deployment of Copilot.

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro comes with either no operating system or Windows 11 – so there is an option to add Linux yourself. There is also a cheaper version of the device that has Ubuntu (a Linux distro) pre-installed, removing the hassle of installing the open source software yourself. Avoiding Copilot altogether.

(Image credit: Framework press kit)

"On Linux, as always, we've designed for excellent support from the start," founder and CEO Nirav Patel, wrote in a blog post.

"That means component selection for Linux compatibility, support for firmware updates through LVFS, and contributing patches upstream where needed. We've also seeded pre-release systems to a range of distro partners.

"This is also our first ever Ubuntu Certified system, and we're offering pre-built configurations with Ubuntu pre-loaded. That means you get compatibility and guaranteed support right out of the box."

In addition to the Ubuntu pre-builts, the Framework Laptop 13 Pro will have Windows 11 options and a DIY Edition where customers can bring their own memory, storage, and operating systems. The laptop can also be purchased with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, which adds different features and functionality, according to Patel.

"This is an ask we regularly get from Framework for Business customers, and we're making it available across all configurations," Patel wrote.

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The community is key to Framework, and their feedback has largely shaped the design of the Laptop 13 Pro. It has an aluminium chassis, a touch screen display, and a haptic touchpad. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, a 74Wh battery, and LPCAMM2 memory.

Pre-orders are already open for the Laptop 13 Pro, which starts at £1199 for the DIY edition and $1499 for the pre-built options, with first shipments set for June.