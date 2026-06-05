Why mobile connectivity still matters

For connected devices, IoT, and resiliency, WiFi alone isn't always enough.

Bobby Hellard's avatar
Jane McCallion's avatar
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The words &quot;Why mobile connectivity still matters for business&quot; over a slightly out-of-focus image of two mobile telephone masts
(Image credit: Photo by Kabiur Rahman Riyad on Unsplash)

When we talk about wireless connectivity, often what we’re thinking about is WiFi, however mobile connectivity such as 5G is still important for many sectors.

What happens to a business when mobile connectivity is inadequate or fails completely?

On this episode of the ITPro Podcast Jane and Bobby are joined by Paul McHugh, VP of EMEA sales at Ericsson, to discuss how wireless connectivity issues can affect businesses.

Highlights

"Businesses believe that in terms of delivering the best business outcomes that the most operational efficiency that they can, they recognize now, perhaps more so than in the past, that networking underpins that on the basis that so many of the services and the processes that they run are technology based, and the majority of that technology needs to be connected."

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"Historically, when we talk about resilience in networking, we just talk about more lines, okay, more more cables, more fiber going into a location. That doesn't always offer true resilience, particularly if all of those lines ... actually terminate at the same local exchange, for example. What is much more appreciated now, and this isn't just the view of networking vendors like Ericsson ... is that to achieve true resilience in a network, you actually need a variety of types of connectivity"

Footnotes

Jane McCallion
Jane McCallion
Managing Editor

Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.

Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.

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