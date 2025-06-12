AMD Advancing AI 2025: All the latest news and updates from San Jose

Refresh

"We've also included a lot of easy to use frameworks like vlln, SG, Lang, pytorch, etc," he says. "You just select one of those frameworks, add your SSH key and then create and you're set."

"With the developer cloud, anyone with a GitHub ID or an email address can get access to an instant GPU with just a few clicks," he says, directing developers who want to give it a go to dev.amd.com.

"We are serious about bringing rocket everywhere and to everyone, from client to the cloud," he continues. "In AI, speed is your mode. Access to compute is paramount. We've been delivering on speed, so now let's get you access to compute."

Boppana hands over to Anush Elangovan, CVP of software development, and Sharon Zhou, CVP of AI. Elangovan channels Steve Balmer: "Developers! Developers! Developers!" to yet more cheers – although he stopped after just three.

Another announcement from Boppana: AMD Developer Cloud and Developer credits. All developers who are here will have a credit voucher in their email inbox right now, he says, which elicits cheers from the assembled crowd.

Here is that solution: ROCm Enterprise AI. "ROCm Enterprise AI makes it easy to deploy AI solutions with new cluster management software, it ensures reliable, scalable and efficient operation of AI cluster," says Boppana. "Our mlops platform allows fine tuning and distillation of models with your own data and a growing catalog of models will come for specific industries," he adds.

"In any LLM serving application, there are two phases. There's the pre fill phase and there's decode phase," explains Boppana. "These two phases of the model are typically handled on the same GPU, but now if you [use] the same GPU, it often becomes a bottleneck for large models, or when demand spikes happen and you can get limited in performance or flexibility." Disaggregating the pre fill and decode phase can "significantly improve throughput, reduce cost, and boost responsiveness", he says.

Boppana is now talking about what he describes as a new opportunity for driving down inference costs: distributed inference.

The two are discussing Microsoft and AMD's longstanding partnership, with Boyd saying Microsoft has been using "several generations of Instinct". "It's been a key part of our inferencing platform, and we've integrated ROCm to our inferencing stack, making it really easy for us to take and deploy the models on the platform," he says.

Boppana now invites his own guest to the stage, Eric Boyd CVP of AI platforms at Microsoft.

"[It] introduces the latest algorithms, advanced features like distributed inference, support for large scale training and new capabilities that make it easy for enterprises to deploy AI effortlessly within ROCm 7," he says, adding that inference has been "the largest area of focus [and] we've innovated and invested at every layer of inference".

Now for his announcement: ROCm 7. This will, he says, "bringing exciting new capabilities to address ... emerging trends, and brings support for our MI350 series of GPUs".

He also points out AMD's partnerships with Hugging Face, Pytorch, OpenAI Triton, and Jax.

"We have been relentlessly focused on what matters most, making it easy for developers to build better out of the box capabilities, easy setup, more collateral, stepping up community engagements," he says. "We've been running hackathons, contests, meetups and mail, and our customers are deploying AI capabilities at unprecedented pace, and that's why we've significantly accelerated hour release cadence," he continues. "New features and optimizations are now shipping every two weeks. Leading models like llama and DeepSeek work on day zero."

We're going from hardware to software, now, with Su saying this is "really [what] unlocks the full potential of AI". She leaves the stage and Vamsi Boppana, SVP of AI at AMD, takes the metaphorical mic to talk about ROCm.

These are some of the Instinct MI350 Series partners, which will have products coming to market with the chips in Q3 2025, including Oracle, Dell Technologies, HPE, Cisco, and Asus. (Image credit: Jaen McCallion/Future)

Yu Jin Song explains that MI350 will become a key part of the company's AI infrastructure (it's already using MI300x accelerators). "We're also quite excited about the capabilities of MI350x," he says. "It brings significantly more compute power and acceleration memory and support for FP4, FP6 all while maintaining the safety pull factor at mi 300 so we can deploy quickly."

"We're seeing critical advancements that started with [inferencing[ and now extending to all of your AI offering," says Yu Jin Song. "I think AMD and Meta have always been strongly aligned on ... neural net solutions." "We try to shoot problems together, and we're able to deploy optimized systems at school. So our team really see AMD as a strategic and responsive partner and someone that we really like. Well, we love working with your engineering team. We know that we love the feedback, and you also hold the high standard. You are one of our earliest partners in AI," he adds.

And now another guest: Yu Jin Song, Meta VP of engineering – Meta, of course, being the force behind Llama LLM.

Su claims that the MI350 Series "delivers a massive 4x generation leap in AI compute to accelerate both training and inference". Some of the key claimed specs are: 288GB memory

Running up to 20 billion paramaters on a single GPU

Double the FP throughput compared to competitors

1.6x more memory than competitors (These are AMD claims that haven't been independently verified by ITPro) (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

Here's Su showing off the MI350 series on stage (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

"With the Mi 350 series, we're delivering the largest generational performance lead in the history of instinct, and we're already deep in development of Mi 400 for 2026," says Su. "Today, I'm super excited to launch the Mi 350 series, our most advanced AI platform ever that delivers leadership performance across the most demanding models this series," she says, adding that while AMD will talk about the MI355 and the MI350 "they're actually the same silicon, but MI355 supports higher thermals and power envelopes so that we can even deliver more real world performance."

Sun leaves the stage and now we have our first product announcement, the AMD Instinct MI350 Series.

Sun focuses on how his small team is being bolstered by AMD hardware like MI300x and – of course – openness

Su is now joined on stage by her first guest, Xia Sun of xAI, to talk about how the company behind Grok is working with AMD.

"Linux surpassed Unix as a data center operating system of choice when global collaboration was unlocked," she continues. "Android's open platform helped scale mobile computing to billions of users, and in each case, openness delivered more competition, faster innovation and eventually a better outcome for users. And that's why for us at AMD, and frankly, for us as an industry, openness shouldn't be just a buzzword. It's actually critical to how we accelerate the scale adoption and impact of AI over the coming years."

Su hits on another theme that's becoming popular among many enterprise hardware providers: open source and openness. "AMD is the only company committed to openness across hardware, software and solutions," Su claims. "The history of our industry shows us that time and time again, innovation truly takes off when things are open."

AI isn't just a cloud or data center question now, it's also an endpoint question, and particularly the PC. "We expect to see AI deployed in every single device," she says.

As with many companies now – including partner Dell and rival Nvidia – AMD is talking up AI agents and its (positive) impact on hardware. Su says that agentic AI represents "a new class of user". "what we're actually seeing is we're adding the equivalent of billions of new virtual users to the global compute infrastructure. All of these agents are here to help us, and that requires lots of GPUs and lots of CPUs working together in an open ecosystem," she says.

And here is the woman of the hour, Dr Lisa Su, CEO of AMD. "I'm always incredibly proud to say that billions of people use AMD technology every day, whether you're talking about services like Microsoft Office 365 or Facebook or zoom or Netflix or Uber or Salesforce or SAP and many more you're running on AMD infrastructure," says Su. "In AI, the biggest cloud and AI companies are using instinct to power their latest models and new production workloads. And there's a ton of new innovation that's going on with the new AI startups." (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

And we are underway with an opening video – apparently the key for the AI future is trust.

The auditorium is starting to fill up at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center as we wait for Lisa Su to take to the stage for her keynote address this morning. (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future) (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)