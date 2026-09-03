Prepare to be dazzled by Lenovo's genuinely innovative ideas at IFA 2026

IFA 2026 attendees are in for a treat when they come to the Lenovo stand. I know this because I have already been dazzled by the company's new products at its pre-IFA Innovation event in Berlin.

One of the biggest issues with IFA is that it's just a big convention center filled with showrooms. It's not really known for keynotes and presentations. You simply have to go and walk around the show floor to see new products and services.

That doesn't really suit tech companies like Lenovo, with their vast offerings and groundbreaking products.

And so, much like at CES earlier in the year, Lenovo holds its own pre-conference, Lenovo Innovation World, in the same city. Journalists from all over the world are invited to stay in a hotel that also doubles as the event space. We get sneak peeks at the new products being launched, one-to-one time with Lenovo's execs, and also some partner-sponsored events (in this case Intel, AMD, and Nvidia).

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But more than that, Innovation World is true to its name. What we get shown is innovative, whether it's colorful consumer laptops (IdeaPad Vibe), AI developer-focused desktops (ThinkCentre X Ultra), or even a stylus with unique controls (Yoga Tab Pro).

As its products show, Lenovo doesn't really like to stand still. Nothing is "business as usual". Everything has some new or untested feature. This doesn't mean it's all good; some of it may never be used again. But it's the bravery to try that makes it so interesting.

And it wouldn't be a Lenovo Innovation World without a proof of concept. For IFA there were two: one is Project Swan, a laptop with an expandable screen. The display slides outwards, growing from 14in to a 17in, similar to the rollable screen showcased at CES earlier in the year.

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The other concept, the more groundbreaking one, was Project AeroBlade. Essentially a fanless laptop that uses a vibrating membrane to push air out of the chassis.

Specifically, this is called the 'Active Flow Thermal Solution' and has been developed by a company called AirJet. The AirJet system replaces the traditional spinning blades with a slim 2.65mm chip that has an ultrasonic membrane.

This vibrates and pulls air through the device, and then ejects it through tiny slits at the back of the chassis. Without the need for fans and heatsinks, the AreoBlade is one of the thinnest laptops you will see (Lenovo suggests it is under 10mm thick).

Eric Yu, Lenovo's SVP and GM of its Commercial Product Center and WW SMB Segment, revealed to ITPro that Project Blade will be going into production very soon. Project Swan, however, needs more exploration. Yu explained that his team wants to continue testing its durability and portability.

There is no guarantee that a proof of concept will make it into production, but it's what you need to see from tech companies. Not just run-of-the-mill releases and annual updates of some iconic money-making brand. But ideas (good and bad) being put to the public. To be innovative, one must also be brave, and that is essentially what Lenovo does best.