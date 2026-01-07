Lenovo reveals slick rollable screen concept and a voice-controlled ThinkBook at CES 2026

Lenovo has taken another shot at its rollable screen laptop concept, with a highly polished version being unveiled at CES 2026.

Ahead of its keynote presentation inside the Las Vegas Sphere, Lenovo presented its latest rollable screen laptop, the ThinkPad XD, as part of a host of new models being launched at the show.

Unlike its previous concepts, the rolling screen on the ThinkPad XD is more refined, studier, and also a dual display, with a half screen on the lid.

The lid displays notifications and widgets. As the front screen extends up, so too does the display on the lid. The bottom half, however, is transparent, with gears and motors on show, which looks impressive up close but slightly like a screen bleed when viewed from afar.

To activate the screen extension, you must first tap the very top of the display. Then, slowly swipe your finger from the right-hand corner inwards. It takes roughly 30 seconds to reach full height, and the same swipe action takes the screen back down. You can also activate a 'mirror mode' so that you can control the extension from the opposite side of the display.

Unfortunately, the ThinkPad XD is still just a concept with no set plan for a full release. But looking back at the prototype revealed at MWC 2023, you can see that this XD model has greatly improved. The fact that it wraps around onto the lid is a promising sign, which follows the capabilities of foldable phones.

There are also some voice controls on the ThinkPad XD, where you can ask the device to open. These come from another former Lenovo concept that is now being pushed out as a fully formed product: the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist.

Despite being a bit of a wordy name, 'Auto Twist' is near enough the concept in a nutshell. A laptop that works on voice commands with a screen that rotates. The display sits on a dual rotational hinge (first of its kind, according to Lenovo) and features face tracking technology, so the screen follows a face, though you need to lock onto a subject with its touchscreen control.

With its voice control, you can ask it to close the lid, rotate the screen into tablet mode, and also revert it back to its normal laptop form. However, to open the device, you can simply knock on the lid, like you would someone's front door, and it automatically opens the laptop. This was previously a concept, but it is now going into "mass production", according to Lenovo.

The XD concept and the Gen 7 Auto Twist were to most eye-catching of its ThinkBook and ThinkPad announcements. Though worth keeping an eye out for an all-new ThinkPad X9-15p; this is aimed at people new to the brand and features 'Smart Modes' that help with navigation and workflow.

There were also new Yoga Aura Edition models, Think Centre PCs, and an AIO i 32in PC with a transparent bottom bezel.