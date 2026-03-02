Lenovo wows at MWC with concepts for a modular ThinkBook and desktop AI-devices

Lenovo has come to MWC 2026 with a proof of concept for an entirely modular AI PC that can change into different form factors.

The ThinkBook Modular AI PC looks like a laptop, but nearly all of its parts (as the name suggests) can be removed and even upgraded. It has two displays, with a second attached to the lid via pogo pins.

Similarly, the keyboard comes off with a few clicks, and even the area where you have your ports can be clicked out and changed for different ports. On the back, there is a kickstand for different viewing angles and to support the secondary monitor function.

The thinking behind the device is that some professionals move between work modes throughout the day, so the concept is built on the idea of “carry small, use big,” where a single device supports productivity, collaboration, and content consumption across different scenarios.

For those of us keeping score, it’s another clear sign that Lenovo has mastered the wow-factor when it comes to innovative computing use cases.

As was the case with CES, Lenovo has developed a knack for not only interesting proofs of concept but also for impressively turning concepts into mainstream products. (See its voice control ThinkPad ).

The Modular ThinkBook is still a few tweaks away from that; it needs more work on the hinges, and it only connects to the secondary screen via a cable connection at the product launch. But you can easily believe that it will be something coming out in the near future, going by the company’s track record.

More from Lenovo at MWC

The ThinkBook was just one of several interesting concepts at MWC. There were also two on-desk AI-devices: The AI Work Companion and the AI Work Mate.

The Companion is an AI-powered docking station disguised as a bedside-table alarm clock. It connects to a laptop via USB and HDMI ports.

It has a large dial on the top that can control volume and a button for turning your screen off. The display has different options for clock faces and can show you a calendar view where AI is used to plan out your workday.

Meanwhile, the Workmate looks a little more cartoonish; it’s a long-necked device with a digital face. It has image and voice recognition capabilities, a built-in projector, and scanning functions.

Lenovo also announced new updates for its T-series ThinkPads. These included a new T14S, its lightest to date at just over 1kg, that comes in a new 2-in-1 form factor.

The big talking points here are the ability to repair, seemingly, all of it. That includes a ‘toothless’ battery and a replaceable keyboard.

