Lenovo aims to wow developers with small but mighty ThinkCentre desktops at IFA 2026

Lenovo has revealed a new family of ThinkCentre desktops to power agentic AI workloads ahead of IFA 2026.

The announcements, made at Lenovo Innovation World, also include new ThinkBook laptops that seek to offer more portability for AI developers.

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre X Ultra desktop, which the company describes as being “built for the agentic AI era”, might be considered a mini PC with its 1.6l form factor. And it’s a powerful one at that, packing an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 chipset.

The X Ultra has a new thermal design to keep it cool and quiet while blazing through AI workloads, according to Lenovo. The workloads themselves run with preconfigured AI tools, models, and workflows over both Windows and Linux through an integration with the AMD Ryzen AI Developer Center.

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A cluster-ready architecture allows the X Ultra to connect up to four systems in a unified platform, expanding available compute and memory resources to run larger AI models, support longer context windows, and also multi-agent workflows, according to Lenovo.

The ThinkCentre X Ultra desktop is "built for the agentic AI era" (Image credit: ITPro/Bobby Hellard)

Other ThinkCentre releases include the M75s Gen 6, a small desktop with up to 50 TOPS of local AI thanks to a Ryzen AI Pro 400 series chip.

"The value of AI isn't measured by how many features it adds, but by how naturally it fits into the work people are already doing," said Eric Yu, senior vice president of SMB Segment and Commercial Product Center, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo.

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"Our latest ThinkBook and ThinkPad portfolio brings AI into devices businesses already trust, helping small-and-medium-sized organizations embrace new capabilities without disrupting the way their teams prefer to work."

Lenovo talks up new ThinkBook options

Among the other business-focused announcements, Lenovo also revealed a new ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 and a ThinkBook 14x Gen 2.

The 14 Gen 9 model aims to offer users a balanced performance across AI, efficiency, and mobility, according to Lenovo.

It houses a Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, which delivers 80 TOPS of localised AI performance. All inside a slim 14in chassis.

The 14 X, however, is more focused on mobility, with its ultra-slim 12.9mm thickness and 990g weight – the thinnest and lightest notebook on show at IFA. It boasts an Intel Core 7 processor and an OLED display with an option for an LCD touchscreen.

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