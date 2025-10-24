OpenAI announces UK data residency plans as Sam Altman hails ‘fourfold’ increase in Brit customers

OpenAI has announced plans to begin offering data residency for UK businesses following a landmark deal with the government.

Under the terms of the agreement, ChatGPT customers can now store their API Platform, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Edu content in the UK.

This data includes conversations – spanning text, image, and voice – code interpreter and data analysis artifacts.

Similarly, files such as uploaded images and documents, custom GPTs, and associated prompts/outputs will be covered by the data residency scheme.

"With UK data residency, new public sector partnerships, and our ongoing work through the MOU, we’re helping lay the foundation for trusted and secure AI adoption in the UK," OpenAI said in a statement confirming the move.

"We look forward to working with the government to help more British people, businesses, and institutions benefit from AI."

The government said the deal will not only enhance privacy and accountability but also reinforce national resilience in the face of growing global cyber threats, as well as unlocking further investment from businesses.

OpenAI move follows successful pilot scheme

The announcement came alongside the news that ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu are to be rolled out to 2,500 Ministry of Justice staff – taking advantage of UK data residency.

This follows a pilot that showed time was saved across a range of routine tasks including writing support, compliance and legal work, data and research processes, and document analysis.

“The number of people using our products in the UK has increased fourfold in the past year. It’s exciting to see them using AI to save time, increase productivity, and get more done," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"Civil servants are using ChatGPT to improve public services and established firms are reimagining operations. We're proud to continue supporting the UK and the Government's AI plan.”

ChatGPT is already powering some tools used by public sector workers across the UK, including Humphrey, an AI assistant designed to help civil servants speed up admin tasks in areas such as planning and social care, as well as in central government.

Meanwhile, the government's Consult tool, also powered by ChatGPT, automatically sorts public consultation responses, cutting the time taken from weeks to minutes.

"We’re making sure we have the infrastructure we need to power AI here in Britain so we can transform our public services, drive growth and unlock new opportunities for every community in the country. This partnership with OpenAI is a step further in delivering that," said technology Secretary Liz Kendall.

"By using AI across our public services we’re giving key workers like probation officers and NHS staff more time to focus on delivering better outcomes, reducing time spent on admin and speeding up vital services for people."

