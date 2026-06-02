‘This is the new PC. The personal AI computer’: Nvidia wants its RTX Spark ‘superchip’ to fuel the AI PC boom

Nvidia unveiled a new chip designed to embed AI into laptops and desktop computers, calling it a "new beginning" for PCs.

Nvidia has led the AI boom as the key supplier of chips to many leading developers , helping the GPU maker become the most valuable company in the world with a record $5 trillion valuation .

The RTX Spark chip brings AI inference to the device, rather than sending it up to the cloud, letting agents run locally – something Nvidia says will help drive AI adoption, which it claims has been stymied by an inability to run agents "securely and privately" on users' own PCs.

According to Nvidia, the RTX Spark can run "120B-parameter LLMs with up to 1 million tokens context using agents locally" – and it's also great for gaming and video editing, too.

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"The PC is being reinvented," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a statement. "For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask – and the PC does the work."

"RTX Spark brings everything Nvidia has built – CUDA, RTX, our AI platform – into a single superchip. Local agents,” he added. “Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer."

The RTX Spark features 1 petaflop of performance and up to 128GB of memory, using an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU – with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores, according to Nvidia – alongside a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU.

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As ever, Nvidia is also promising all day battery life.

Microsoft partnership

To boost security, Nvidia worked alongside Microsoft on new core protections for Windows so agents "run safety and under full user control", the company said.

That includes the ability to disguise personal information in queries sent to cloud models, Nvidia said, adding that such security layers were already adopted by agent developers including Hermes Agent and OpenClaw in their Windows apps.

"Running solutions like OpenShell and the Microsoft security primitives on RTX Spark will enable users to leverage a fully integrated stack for private, personal agents running on device," said Vincent Koc, chief architect at the OpenClaw Foundation, in a statement.

Microsoft will also add RTX Spark powered Windows agent experiences to the taskbar. "Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, in a statement. "RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough towards that vision."

AI PCs

The RTX Spark processor was developed alongside MediaTek and as part of a three-year partnership with Microsoft.

The chip will hit shelves this fall, with models expected from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, as well as Microsoft's own Surface. Acer and Gigabyte are expected to also add an RTX Spark model to their line-ups.

Those PC markers will all be hoping this next round of AI PCs sell better than the last, which has proven a mixed bag.

Gartner said at the end of last year that AI PCs were "reshaping the market" but adoption was slower than hoped due to tariffs and market uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Dell said customer buying decisions weren't driven by AI — and may even be confusing them.

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