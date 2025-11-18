A massive Cloudflare outage has taken down X and OpenAI – and even bricked outage tracker site Downdetector

Web users are facing the latest in a string of web outages amidst technical issues at Cloudflare.

Users first began reporting issues at around 11.30am UK time (06.30am EST), and a host of popular websites have been affected by the incident.

Social media platform X, as well as Canva and OpenAI are among those caught up in the outage so far. Meanwhile, players on online games such as League of Legends and Valorant have also encountered difficulties.

Notably, Downdetector, which is used to monitor outages across the web, was also taken down temporarily. Users attempting to access the site were met with a message stating: "Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed".

In a status update , Cloudflare said it’s aware of the issue and has launched an investigation to establish the root cause.

"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing,” the status update reads.

“We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly.”

The incident at Cloudflare comes hot on the heels of major outages at both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Both outages caused widespread disruption for consumers and enterprises, with thousands of websites impacted globally.

UPDATE: Cloudflare says it has identified the cause of the incident and has issued a fix.

Exact details on recovery rates are yet to be confirmed, however.

"We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover," Cloudflare noted in a status update. "Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates".

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

