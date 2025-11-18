A massive Cloudflare outage has taken down X and OpenAI – and even bricked outage tracker site Downdetector
Web users trying to access X, OpenAI, and creative design platforms have been affected by the Cloudflare outage
Web users are facing the latest in a string of web outages amidst technical issues at Cloudflare.
Users first began reporting issues at around 11.30am UK time (06.30am EST), and a host of popular websites have been affected by the incident.
Social media platform X, as well as Canva and OpenAI are among those caught up in the outage so far. Meanwhile, players on online games such as League of Legends and Valorant have also encountered difficulties.
Notably, Downdetector, which is used to monitor outages across the web, was also taken down temporarily. Users attempting to access the site were met with a message stating: "Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed".
In a status update, Cloudflare said it’s aware of the issue and has launched an investigation to establish the root cause.
"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing,” the status update reads.
“We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly.”
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The incident at Cloudflare comes hot on the heels of major outages at both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
Both outages caused widespread disruption for consumers and enterprises, with thousands of websites impacted globally.
UPDATE: Cloudflare says it has identified the cause of the incident and has issued a fix.
Exact details on recovery rates are yet to be confirmed, however.
"We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover," Cloudflare noted in a status update. "Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates".
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Outbossing bossware: the pros and cons of monitoring technology
Column Is bossware and employee monitoring technology ethical – and is it effective?
-
Gartner says ‘AI will touch all IT work’ by 2030, and admins face a rocky road to adapt
Analysis Training and reskilling will be critical for IT teams as an influx of AI tools transforms operations.
-
Stansted IT glitch causes thousands to miss their flights
News Eight hour outage causes chaos at UK’s fourth busiest airport
-
British Airways check-in tech failure causes chaos at airports
News Tech problems cause check-in systems to go down for the airline...
-
A power surge caused British Airways' IT outage
News An engineer rebooted BA's data centre power in an "uncontrolled" fashion
-
British Airways website outage delays check-in for passengers
News BA blames crash on IT database upgrade, but failover capacity questioned
-
HSBC hails "steady return of service" to online banking
News But bank's technical problems are still ongoing
-
Cabinet minister says “sort it out” after O2 signal problems
News UK customers take to Twitter after bank holiday outage
-
Tesco broadband back online after network outage
News Supermarket blames technical fault, says it was nothing to do with network sale to TalkTalk