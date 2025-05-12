Stansted IT glitch causes thousands to miss their flights
Eight hour outage causes chaos at UK’s fourth busiest airport
Travelers at London Stansted Airport, Essex, were left bound to terra firma on Sunday 11 May after an IT issue led to massive delays across several airlines.
In a statement to the PA news agency, the airport said only that there was an “IT outage” that occurred when the terminal was particularly busy on Sunday morning. The airport told ITPro that it was still investigating the root cause of the IT issue “but it looks like it may be related to internet connectivity”.
The airport confirmed to ITPro that while the issue affected "a host of airport systems ... the main ones were airline check-in, baggage and security.
The problem was first identified at 2.30am, according to The Standard and wasn’t resolved until for eight hours, meaning those turning up for early morning flights were caught in the middle of the outage. While Stansted Airport told ITPro that no flights were cancelled during the outage, by the time the systems had recovered thousands of people had nevertheless missed their flights.
While Jet2 and Tui chose to delay their flights and wait for passengers, according to Mail Online Ryanair “dispatched near-empty planes on time to avoid delays later in the day”. The website also reported that some people who were flying with Jet2 and Tui chose to leave Stansted and rebook for flights leaving from alternative airports, rather than wait in the crowds of people hoping to get help from their airlines..
This is far from the first IT incident to cause chaos at a major airport. In 2020, an IT problem at London Heathrow Airport – the busiest in the UK – meant digital departure and arrival boards stopped working, causing passengers to miss already delayed flights.
A 2019 IT outage caused major headaches for British Airways passengers departing Terminal 5 of the same airport, due to a supplier-side issue.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Meanwhile, in November 2015, planes were grounded at Paris Orly airport after a piece of software linking air traffic control with the French met office that ran only on Windows 3.1 malfunctioned.
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
Non voyage: Coronavirus, Brexit and the future of business travel
In-depth The current pandemic and the UK’s impending departure from the EU could have grave consequences for corporate travel
-
British Airways check-in tech failure causes chaos at airports
News Tech problems cause check-in systems to go down for the airline...
-
A power surge caused British Airways' IT outage
News An engineer rebooted BA's data centre power in an "uncontrolled" fashion
-
British Airways website outage delays check-in for passengers
News BA blames crash on IT database upgrade, but failover capacity questioned
-
HSBC hails "steady return of service" to online banking
News But bank's technical problems are still ongoing
-
Cabinet minister says “sort it out” after O2 signal problems
News UK customers take to Twitter after bank holiday outage
-
In-flight Wi-Fi for Europe and the Middle East fails to meet passenger demand
News Demand for in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity is found to be higher in Europe and the Middle East than the US
-
Tesco broadband back online after network outage
News Supermarket blames technical fault, says it was nothing to do with network sale to TalkTalk