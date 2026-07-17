AI agents could make living off the land attacks ‘much more dangerous’, says CrowdStrike Field CTO

Living off the land (LOTL) attacks are a worst-case scenario for enterprises globally, with hackers lurking in networks, extracting sensitive data, and biding their time before wreaking havoc.

These attacks rely on weaponizing the legitimate software and tools used by enterprises, and they're by no means a new trend.

Research from Bitdefender , for example, found 84% of major cyber attacks leverage these techniques, and security teams globally have developed an array of detection capabilities aimed at combatting the threat.

But the dangers posed by these methods could escalate with the arrival of AI agents, according to CrowdStrike Field CTO Zeki Turedi. Speaking to ITPro, Turedi said the deep access given to agents across enterprise IT estates represents a huge threat if even just one were to be compromised or manipulated.

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“Organizations are giving them [agents] full access. They're giving them full capabilities. They will have the full privilege of the human user,” he told ITPro.

Turedi pointed to previous LOTL techniques that involved compromising tools like PowerShell. While this gave users access to valuable data, the risk with agents is drastically higher given how they operate, and, crucially, where they can go within networks.

“They also have further reach across an enterprise,” he said. There’s only so much PowerShell can touch or manipulate or modify, but an agent theoretically can touch every single part of that organization's technology ecosystem and architecture.”

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“This is where it makes it so much more dangerous.”

Living off the land attacks are evolving

Findings from CrowdStrike’s 2026 Global Threat Report show these risks aren’t just theoretical, they’re now a reality, and the same logic with traditional LOTL attacks is being applied to agents.

Indeed, the cybersecurity firm has observed threat actors exploiting legitimate AI tools at dozens of organizations globally. In these cases, AI systems such as chatbots and assistant were abused to generate malicious commands and steal sensitive data.

The goal here is often focused on credential theft for initial access brokers, attacks later down the line, and even cryptocurrency theft. All typical hallmarks of financially motivated cyber criminals.

LOTL attacks have also become a go-to method for highly sophisticated, state-sponsored threat actors. As ITPro reported last year, the infamous Salt Typhoon threat group laid low in compromised US National Guard networks for nearly a year, accessing sensitive military and law enforcement data.

It’s here where risks are even higher as government departments and public sector organizations begin exploring the use of agents. A recent study from McKinsey, for example, found agentic AI is emerging as a key focus area for public sector organizations in the US.

Keeping up with hype cycles

Turedi told ITPro the focus on agents isn’t surprising given that threat actors will “follow the technology landscape that their victims are looking to invest in”.

“We've seen this time and time again. So previously, we saw as cloud got adopted, funnily enough, adversaries became very capable in cloud,” he noted.

“When organizations started to be more focused and store sensitive data in SaaS applications, SaaS tools, guess what? We saw adversaries go after the SaaS applications.”

Turedi added that the pace of change within