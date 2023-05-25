Cutting power bills and emissions with a modernized and efficient IT infrastructure
Driving a rethink of how to build and operate our IT platforms
As digital-first businesses continue to evolve, the rising power costs associated with the persistent consumption and emissions are becoming a concern, with European businesses recognizing a need for sustainable digital transformation.
This whitepaper stresses the importance of more sustainable infrastructure and shares four key pillars that need to be considered, and aligned in order to deliver a resource-efficient digitisation.
Download now for recommendations on:
- How to make best use of available power with modern infrastructure
- How intelligent workload management can reduce power consumption
- and How efficient data center cooling can reduce overheads and waste.
Provided by AMD
