Tech giants called in to help tackle UK’s AI energy concerns
The UK's new AI Energy Council will look at how the grid can keep pace - sustainably - as the AI industry expands
The UK government is holding talks with Microsoft, ARM, Google, and Amazon in the first meeting of the new AI Energy Council.
Announced in January, the aim of the AI Energy Council is to make sure that the country's big AI push has the energy supply to power it.
The meeting, which will also include the National Energy System Operator (NESO), EDF, Scottish Power, Ofgem and National Grid, will focus on how clean energy initiatives can be implemented with expanding AI and compute infrastructure to deliver economic growth.
The Council will meet quarterly to explore the potential of energy sources such as renewables and nuclear, and offer advice on improving energy efficiency and sustainability in AI and data center infrastructure.
"The work of the AI Energy Council will ensure we aren’t just powering our AI needs to deliver new waves of opportunity in all parts of the country, but can do so in a way which is responsible and sustainable," said secretary of state for science, innovation and technology Peter Kyle.
"This requires a broad range of expertise from industry and regulators as we fire up the UK’s economic engine to make it fit for the age of AI - meaning we can deliver the growth which is the beating heart of our Plan for Change."
AI is a huge energy guzzler, with a recent study from Loughborough University finding that if growth continues at the same rate, energy consumption by data centers globally could be more than the total volume of electricity production by 2033.
And this isn't the government's first move to try to address the issue. Earlier this year, for example, it launched a series of new AI Growth Zones with fast-tracked planning permission in areas which can access at least 500MW of power.
The government hopes this will spark significant private investment and help address growing concerns over infrastructure energy constraints.
It's also been working with both Ofgem and NESO on fundamental reforms to the UK’s connections process - which, it said, could release more than 400GW of capacity from the connection queue.
Late last year, the government announced a series of reforms aimed at unblocking the grid, speeding up planning decisions, and building more renewables as part of its Clean Power Action Plan.
"We are making the UK a clean energy superpower, building the homegrown energy this country needs to protect consumers and businesses, and drive economic growth, as part of our Plan for Change," said secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband.
"AI can play an important role in building a new era of clean electricity for our country and as we unlock AI’s potential, this Council will help secure a sustainable scale up to benefit businesses and communities across the UK."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
