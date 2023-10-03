Cyber-resilient infrastructure starts with server security
Take a security-focused approach when investing in the next wave of IT infrastructure.
The era of hardware and processor based security is here. A significant number of firms now employ a technology-based business strategy that underpins all aspects of their business. From customer engagement to business operations, data is providing insights which lead to differentiation and transformation.
Cutting edge IT infrastructure serves as a foundation which ensures the timely use of data. Legacy systems and older operating models are difficult to maintain in comparison to new products on the market. Furthermore, security for these dated systems are often pieced together and can lead to significant breaches that can compromise intellectual property and sensitive information.
Dell Technologies and AMD commissioned a study on the continuing need for server security and the challenges organizations face in fully securing their servers. This white paper presents analysis from that study. The empirical data was drawn from a web survey of 1,524 IT professionals and business decision makers.
Download this whitepaper to learn how you can transform revenue operations through data-driven decision making.
Provided by Dell & AMD
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.