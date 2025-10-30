Equinix announces multi-billion pound data center investment in ‘huge win’ for UK

Equinix has bought an 85-acre plot in Hertfordshire, with plans to build a £3.9 billion data center with 250 MW of processing capacity.

The Hertfordshire Campus facility will double the company's processing power in the UK, and represents its biggest financial investment in Europe. All told, it will deliver more than two million square feet of data center space.

With construction expected to start in 2027 and set for completion in 2030, Equinix said it expects the project to directly generate 2,500 local jobs. Once it's fully operational, it will create more than 200 permanent roles, the majority of which will be highly skilled.

KPMG, meanwhile, has estimated that direct and indirect employment could contribute roughly £120 million in wages to the UK economy. It also projected the Hertfordshire Campus could add up to £3 billion in annual Gross Value Added (GVA) during the construction phase, and up to £260 million in annual GVA once operational.

"This £3.9 billion investment is a huge win for Britain. It will give businesses – from life sciences to high street banks – the ability to connect to thousands of other businesses across the world in an instant, powering our AI ambitions, boosting growth and creating hundreds of well-paid jobs,” said Liz Kendall, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology.

"This is about making sure the UK is at the forefront of the digital revolution and ensuring that every community benefits from the opportunities this new technology brings."

Inside the Equinix data center campus

The facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy, with dry cooling ensuring that water consumption will be comparable with conventional office buildings, according to Equinix.

More than half of the land will be kept as as open space, and the company has committed to creating new ecological habitats which will deliver a biodiversity net gain of at least 10%.

The site was bought by Equinix from DC01UK.

"The ambition behind the DC01UK project is extraordinary, and we are delighted that the vision for this project will be taken forward by leading experts committed to delivering it to the highest standards, maintaining our ambition, realizing the community benefits, and embedding themselves in the growth and future of Hertfordshire," said James Craig, director of DC01UK.

"For us, it’s a proud moment that also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we continue to progress other UK data centre development opportunities to drive further innovation and investment in this space across the UK.”

Along with more than 250 data centers overseas, Equinix already operates 14 data centers across the UK, and has more than 1,200 UK-based employees. Of its 10,000-odd customers, more than 1,300 are UK-based, it said.

