NTT’s data center building spree continues as firm unveils first Paris location

NTT is planning to open its first data center in Paris, describing the city as a key data center region in Europe.

The 14.4 hectare campus is located 50km south of Paris in the municipalities of Le Coudray-Montceaux and Corbeil-Essonnes, and will support a planned capacity of 84 MW of critical IT load, split across three data centers.

The site is close to key digital infrastructure, says NTT, and has power reserved for deployment from day one.

"This investment complements our existing and growing presence in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, and will complete our footprint in the FLAP Tier 1 markets in Europe," said Florian Winkler, chief executive officer EMEA and global chief operating officer, NTT Global Data Centers.

"We will develop our presence in the Paris metro area in close partnership with the local municipalities, partners, and the government. The addition of Paris builds upon our long-term proven track record of developing and operating in continental Europe and the UK and is a precursor for NTT's further expansion and growth in both, existing and additional new markets in Europe."

The former brownfield site is being developed in conjunction with Logistics Capital Partners (LCP), which first acquired the land in 2019 and obtained the necessary permits and power connections, and which will continue to support the project.

NTT eyes continued global expansion

NTT has been on something of a data center building spree in recent months, with the announcement of a new 336MW facility in Virginia in the US, as well as a new 22.4 MW site in Noida, in India, and another in Chennai.

The company says it's planning to invest more than $10 billion in data center growth for the fiscal years 2023 to 2027. Meanwhile, it's set an emissions target for its own operations that includes sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Paris is one of Europe's fastest-growing locations for data centers, with a report last summer from Mordor Intelligence finding that capacity is set to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% between now and 2030 to reach 1004.2 MW.

According to the report, the Paris data center market is fairly consolidated, with Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), and Euclyde Data Centers all having facilities in the city.

Late last year, Telehouse opened a new €250 million data center near the city, while a joint venture by Blackstone and Digital Realty is planning a new data center in Paris as one of four new hyperscale data center campuses.

"Paris is a significant addition to our global offering and an important area in our expansion efforts," said Doug Adams, CEO and president of NTT Global Data Centers & Submarine Cable.

"We are pleased to continue to add to our existing portfolio and market share in EMEA and enhance our client offerings to include Paris."