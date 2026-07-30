Ofgem mulls fees for data center grid connection requests
The proposal aims to tackle speculative data center projects, which are holding up the UK’s electricity connection queue
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The proposal aims to tackle speculative data center projects, which are holding up the UK’s electricity connection queue