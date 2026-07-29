Orange plans €3 billion joint sovereign data center venture
The new sovereign platform will incorporate Orange's existing data center portfolio, with a planned capacity of 400 MW
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The new sovereign platform will incorporate Orange's existing data center portfolio, with a planned capacity of 400 MW