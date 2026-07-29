The intelligent workplace: Technology’s next transformation of work
AI assistants, automation and digital workplace platforms are reshaping work, boosting productivity and creating a more intelligent employee experience
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AI assistants, automation and digital workplace platforms are reshaping work, boosting productivity and creating a more intelligent employee experience