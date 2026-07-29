Has your security stack become your biggest cyber risk?

Conflicting security signals and overlapping tools have led security analysts to spend a lot of time looking at multiple alerts across several dashboards and wonder exactly how to find, prioritise and mitigate genuine threats that might be hiding amongst them. What’s more, find them before they can snowball throughout systems and cause a sizable incident.

This is the daily reality for security teams managing complex tech stacks, often where companies have accumulated different tools one by one over a span of years. And for channel partners who are responsible for helping to deliver clear security outcomes in these environments, every new tool that is added to try to minimize the inefficiencies of monitoring for and then mitigating threat risks compounds the problem rather than solving it.

When a potential threat or vulnerability gets flagged as urgent, the security response needs to be immediate and precise. Instead, teams are often forced to stitch together alerts across scattered platforms, making it very difficult to see what's real and what needs attention first.

Moreover, every software-based tool in the stack has its own code and its own potential blindspots. Attackers look to exploit the gaps between tools just as they would the vulnerabilities within systems, using misconfigurations and subversion techniques that slip through the seams.

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The move towards active defense

Channel partners are now starting to look beyond already saturated environments and challenging the assumption that adding more tools automatically improves security.

They’re opting instead for an active defense, or the ability to see threats and act on them instantly and decisively. That means quickly assessing the threat level, isolating an affected asset or network segment, and then validating whether it’s clean and mitigating it if it isn’t.

Active defense isn’t a new concept in cybersecurity, but with AI-driven attacks now operating at machine speed, an "assumed breach" mindset is once again gaining traction. If we accept that a compromise will happen sooner or later, when it does, the priority becomes to minimize the attack surface as aggressively as possible and make sure the threat stays contained and away from critical assets.

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The value of your security tooling is then measured not by what it detects, but by how quickly organizations can contain the blast radius and recover from an incident.

Reducing errors

This might mean building a stack comprising fewer tools with tighter integration and fewer moving parts. It also means revisiting the role of physical controls to implement hard boundaries that can’t be bypassed by compromised credentials or misconfigured policies.

In stark contrast to software-based segmentation, physical isolation is not interested in how sophisticated the attacker is. By connecting and disconnecting selected critical assets at the right moments, organizations can segment networks at a physical level, build resilience, and gain control over threats and incidents without letting day-to-day operations be impacted.

Adding a physical layer of security that underpins the tech stack continues to protect critical systems when software can no longer be trusted and leaves space for digital defenses to be scrutinized and made more precise.

Regulation is raising the stakes

Frameworks including NIS2 in the EU, the UK's Cyber Security and Resilience Bill and DORA across financial services are all pushing in the same direction. The standard is now more than just detection; organizations must show that a breach in one area can’t cascade across the network. In other words, regulators want to see actual evidence of control over environments.

It’s a very different requirement, and one that complex, loose stacks aren’t hugely compatible with. For channel partners, this creates pressure, but as with every compliance challenge, it also brings opportunity.

The conversation in security is shifting from "what does this tool detect?" to "how quickly can we contain a threat and limit the blast radius?", which is affecting how partners build and communicate their value propositions. Boards today are less interested in hearing about tool coverage and more focused on real outcomes like containment times and how far disruption can be effectively rectified.

Building credibility through resilience

Channel growth will be driven by helping customers simplify their security environments and strengthen the controls that have a measurable impact on their resilience. Success depends on detecting threats quickly, containing them even faster, and recovering before disruption reaches the boardroom.

This isn’t necessarily easy to pull off, but the partners building the most credibility today are the ones who are looking beyond alerts to helping customers build true resilience.