Pure DC reveals plans for 550MW data center campus in Finland

Pure Data Centres Group has announced plans to invest more than €7.5 Billion to build a sprawling data center campus in Finland.

The deal represents one of the largest ever inward investment projects in Finnish history, and will see an initial pledge of €1.5 billion to develop a 110MW AI campus in Seinäjoki.

Long-term, Pure DC said the site will eventually scale to a 500MW campus capable of hosting high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads.

Phase one of the project is already fully leased, the company revealed, with the substation for the first data hall constructed and live.

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Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO of Pure DC, said the project marks the beginning of one of Europe’s largest-ever AI infrastructure projects and will help put Finland at the forefront of the region’s AI transition.

“Countries building AI infrastructure over the next decade will shape the global economy for the next fifty years. Finland has all the ingredients required to lead this transformation - world class engineering talent, abundant renewable energy and a culture of innovation that gave rise to Nokia”, Wojtaszek said.

“We are not building data centers in Seinäjoki. Together with our partners, including the Seinäjoki Municipality, we are helping create one of Europe’s most important AI ecosystems capable of su