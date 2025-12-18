Pure DC’s announces 'Europe’s largest standalone hyperscale data center lease' in Amsterdam — but who is the mystery customer?
The company is now constructing a 78MW campus in Westpoort, Amsterdam
Pure Data Centres (Pure DC) has signed what it says is this year's largest standalone hyperscale data center lease in Europe.
One unnamed hyperscale customer is leasing an entire 78MW campus, situated in Westpoort, Amsterdam, and purchased by Pure DC on a long leasehold from the Port of Amsterdam.
Pure DC is investing over €1 billion to acquire and develop the 5.68-acre site, saying it has secured planning permissions and 100MVA of power via a private substation.
According to the firm, the development will create more than 1,000 jobs and support many more roles through the extended supply chain.
Once complete, the data center will provide around 80 permanent skilled jobs, including engineers, maintenance, security, and administrative staff.
The company said it plans to work with local schools and universities to provide training, career guidance, and outreach programs, supporting local charitable organizations, and working with community partners on environmental conservation projects.
Inside the Pure DC Westpoort campus
Named AMS01, the data center campus will consist of three 85m towers, powered by a private substation with a firm connection into the 50kV grid.
Each of these towers will house 26MW of data halls designed to support high density compute with high efficiency cooling. It will achieve the Netherlands energy efficiency target of a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2.
The private substation is already constructed and live, with development of the data halls expected to begin in January next year.
“Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most constrained markets for digital infrastructure and Pure DC has again demonstrated its ability to unlock new low-latency, high-quality capacity," said Dawn Childs, CEO of Pure DC.
"This deal demonstrates how our specialist teams have the creativity and approach to deliver compelling proposals – delivering solutions for local authorities, potential customers, and our supply chain."
Who is the mystery customer?
Pure DC currently has two data centers in London, in Brent Cross and Park Royal, along with others in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Indonesia, Ireland, and Finland.
It also recently received final planning approval for the first phase of a €400 million data center and private sub-station in Madrid, expected to have a final capacity of 70MW.
All told, Pure DC said it has more than 500MW of capacity live or under development.
Exact details on who the unnamed customer is are yet to be revealed. However, according to Research & Markets, the Netherlands currently has only two major hyperscale operators, Google and Microsoft.
The country's data center market was valued at $1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.39 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.41%. It held a 2.8% share of the European market last year.
However, tight constraints on data center construction in Amsterdam caused by grid congestion have hampered the sector's growth, along with space constraints and concerns over energy consumption.
