Databricks appoints Lee Stockwell to lead UK&I public sector strategy
The former ServiceNow executive will oversee the vendor's public sector AI and data initiatives across the UK and Ireland
Databricks has announced the appointment of Lee Stockwell as head of public sector for the UK and Ireland, as the data and AI specialist looks to accelerate adoption of AI and advanced analytics across government organizations.
Stockwell will lead the company’s public sector strategy across the region, working with government departments and public sector bodies to modernize data platforms, expand the use of advanced analytics, and scale AI to improve service delivery.
He brings more than 20 years’ experience across enterprise technology and the public sector, most recently serving as head of the National Security and Public Safety division at ServiceNow.
Prior to that, Stockwell spent more than eight years at the UK Home Office, where he led its Live Services and Shared Services division.
In an announcement, Databricks said the appointment highlights its continued investment in the region as public sector organizations increasingly look to AI to strengthen resilience, operational efficiency, and productivity.
“Lee’s experience at the intersection of technology and the public sector will be critical as we increase our support to meet the growing needs of organizations across the UK and Ireland,” explained Samuel Bonamigo, Databricks’ senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
“Government agencies are under real pressure to deliver tangible outcomes from their data and AI investments, and Lee brings the expertise and experience to help organizations advance these priorities.”
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Databricks provides a unified data and AI platform that enables customers to consolidate data, develop analytics workloads, as well as build and scale AI applications from a single environment. According to the vendor, the platform now serves more than 20,000 organizations worldwide.
In his new role, Stockwell will work to deepen partnerships with government agencies and public sector organizations in the UK and Ireland – including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Department for Education (DfE), and VisitBritain – to improve service delivery and increase productivity.
Commenting on his appointment, Stockwell said strong data foundations will be essential if government organizations are to scale AI successfully.
“I’m proud to join Databricks at such a pivotal moment for public sector organisations across the UK and Ireland,” he said. “Government departments can only accelerate their AI strategies if they have the right data foundations in place.
“Databricks enables public sector organizations to unify their data, govern AI, and build and deploy agents at scale.“
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