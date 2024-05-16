Quantitative analysis of a prefabricated vs. traditional data center
Apples to apples cost analysis between data centre types
Prefabricated modular data centres offer many advantages over traditionally built data centres, including flexibility, improved predictability, and faster speed of deployment.
Cost, however, is sometimes stated as a barrier to deploying these designs.
In this whitepaper, we quantify the capital cost differences of two data centres with the same capacity, the same cooling and power architectures, the same levels of redundancy, the same density, and the same number of racks.
Get all the information you need, and compare the benefits of each option to make an informed decision on the architecture of your next data centre.
Provided by Schneider Electric
