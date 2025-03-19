VMware Cloud Foundation e VMware vSphere Foundation
Confronto di funzionalità e percorsi di aggiornamento
Le complessità derivanti dalla gestione di ambienti ibridi, private-cloud o multi-cloud sono una sfida per la maggior parte dei team IT. Questi team hanno bisogno di un solido framework di gestione che garantisca coerenza, ottimizzazione delle prestazioni e sicurezza in tutti gli ambienti.
VMware Cloud Foundation e VMware vSphere Foundation sono prodotti progettati per soddisfare diversi livelli di esigenze infrastrutturali. Questo documento fornisce un confronto dettagliato che vi aiuterà a scegliere l'offerta VMware più adatta.
Ecco cosa scoprirete sulle soluzioni:
- Come le piattaforme sono progettate per soddisfare diversi livelli di esigenze infrastrutturali.
- In che modo Broadcom mira a ridurre il costo totale di proprietà
- Come aggiornare i vecchi prodotti VMware alle nuove offerte.
Prodotto da Broadcom e TD SYNNEX
VMware Cloud Foundation und VMware vSphere Foundation
VMware Cloud Foundation et VMware vSphere Foundation