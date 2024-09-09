Secure cloud best practices

Making the move to the cloud and achieving business transformation requires modernizing your security to support and scale with your new architecture.

In this eBook, discover the benefits of a shared responsibility model between AWS and your organization to help achieve security and compliance.

Understand best practices for building enhanced security capabilities and resilient workloads using AWS experience in the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework.

Learn how you can focus on your core business objectives—all while making your organization more secure.

Provided by AWS