Feature comparison & upgrade paths

VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vSphere Foundation
The complexities that come from managing hybrid, private-cloud or multi-cloud environments can overwhelm most IT teams. These teams need a robust management framework that ensures consistency, performance optimization, and security across all environments.

VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vSphere Foundation are products that are designed to meet different levels of infrastructure needs. This document provides a detailed comparison that will help you choose the appropriate VMware offering.

Here’s what you’ll learn about the platforms:

  • How the platforms are designed to meet different levels of infrastructure needs
  • How Broadcom aims to reduce the total cost of ownership
  • An outline of how to upgrade older VMware products to the newer offerings

