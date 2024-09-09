Build a proactive security strategy
Focus more on your core business and less on security
In today’s climate of economic uncertainty, organizations are tasked to do more with fewer resources while helping their infrastructure to stand strong against the evolving threat landscape.
With AWS, you can improve your ability to meet core security requirements with our comprehensive services and features.
This eBook explores ways you can use AWS security services and built-in security capabilities to help protect your applications while you focus on your core business initiatives.
